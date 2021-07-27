News updates from HT: IMD predicts heavy rain in most parts of northwest India till July 30 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Widespread, heavy rain in most parts of northwest India till July 30: IMD

There is likely to be widespread and heavy rain over most parts of northwest India till July 30 according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), which also issued a moderate rain warning for many parts of Delhi on Tuesday early morning for the next few hours. Read more

Assam accuses Mizoram of breaching status quo on border

Assam hit out at Mizoram late on Monday for breaching agreements, status quo, and said the Mizoram Police used light machine guns (LMGs) in the clashes that left five Assamese police personnel dead hours earlier along the border between the two states. At least 50 policemen and civilians were also injured in clashes. Read more

Delhi weather: Early morning showers bring relief from humidity

After a hot and humid weekend, Delhi received rainfall early Tuesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for Tuesday predicting “moderate to heavy” showers that may cause waterlogging in low-lying areas and result in traffic snarls. Read more

Covid-hit mothers may continue to breastfeed newborns, says health ministry

A woman who has tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease can continue to breastfeed her baby, but should maintain a physical distance of 6 feet at all other times, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said. Read more

‘Doesn’t seem like he’s playing his first season for India’: Ramiz Raja lauds India youngster, calls him a ‘great find’

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has heaped praise on Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav who played a fantastic knock in the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Read more

Deepika Padukone paints the internet a romantic red in ₹4k keyhole-neck dress

Actor Deepika Padukone surely knows how to make heads turn with her voguish fashion choices, be it on the red carpet or simply with an ad shoot. Read more

Eijaz Khan on whether ‘politics’ in Bollywood affected his career: ‘I got trapped...’

Actor Eijaz Khan, who is known for television shows such as Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, appeared in a handful of films including Just Married and Tanu Weds Manu. In a new interview, he was asked if he feels that he did not get his due in Bollywood because of ‘politics’ in the industry. Read more

Shilpa Shetty broke down, fought with Raj Kundra during raid at home in porn case: Report

Actor Shilpa Shetty fought with her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, during a raid at their home by the crime branch, Mumbai Police sources told ANI on Monday. She is said to have burst into tears during the argument and the team had to step in to calm her down. She also told the cops that she was not in the know of his actions. Read more

Jammu and Kashmir: One unidentified terrorist killed in Kulgam during encounter

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Watch more