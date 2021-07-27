Delhi weather: Early morning showers bring relief from humidity

After a hot and humid weekend, Delhi received rainfall early Tuesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for Tuesday predicting “moderate to heavy” showers that may cause waterlogging in low-lying areas and result in traffic snarls.

According to MeT officials, by 5am on Tuesday, the Palam weather station had recorded 7.4mm of rain. “Rainfall started early on Tuesday morning in most parts of Delhi-NCR,” said a senior official.

An orange alert is issued when there is a forecast of rain and thundershowers along with heavy rainfall in isolated pockets accompanied with gusty winds measuring 30-40kmph.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was 28.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s normal.

Independent forecasters also said that Delhi is likely to get good rainfall on July 27-28. However, more frequent spells of rainfall are likely in August, as La Nina conditions are likely to develop during this time, which may result in increased rainfall activity all over Southeast Asia.

Monsoon hit Delhi on July 13. “Between June 1 and July 26, Delhi has a surplus rainfall of 11%,” said Mahesh Palawat, Skymet, a private forecaster.

Also, he added, that La Nina (a global phenomenon) conditions are likely to prevail over the region in mid-August. “La Nina conditions are good for southwest monsoon and may result in increased rainfall all over Southeast Asia including Delhi-NCR,” said Palawat.

According to IMD, the official monsoon season lasts from June 1 to September 30.

IMD officials said that La Nina does have a positive impact on rainfall all over the region, but Delhi anyway gets more rainfall during August.