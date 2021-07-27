Deepika Padukone paints the internet a romantic red in 4k keyhole-neck dress

Actor Deepika Padukone surely knows how to make heads turn with her voguish fashion choices, be it on the red carpet or simply with an ad shoot. The star's elegant and bespoke sartorial choices have always been statement-making and ranked her one of the most stylish celebrities in the movie industry. Her recent look for an ad shoot is also proof of the same.

Deepika recently shot an ad for which she slipped into a printed satin-silk calf-length dress in red. She painted the internet a romantic red in the ensemble, and we cannot take our eyes off her. Bollywood stylist Shaleena Nathani styled Deepika for the shoot.

Deepika's midi dress is from the shelves of the fast-fashion label Zara and costs less than ₹5k. It is a perfect ensemble to don for a lunch date with your best friends or a cosy dinner date with your beau.

Deepika Padukone in a red printed dress. (YouTube/Suruchi Spices)

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone in ₹57k quirky sweater begins shooting Fighter with Hrithik

Deepika's dress featured a fit and flare form, which accentuated her awe-worthy svelte frame. The halter-neck ensemble had a plunging keyhole detail on the front and the back. The raised neck and the pretty floral pattern on the midi added chic touch.

The dress had a plunging keyhole neckline. (YouTube/Suruchi Spices)

Deepika accessorised her look with just a pair of gold hoop earrings. She left her short tresses open in a side parting, styled in soft blow-dried waves.

Deepika Padukone for an ad shoot. (YouTube/Suruchi Spices)

The actor chose subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, fuller eyebrows, glossy nude lip shade, highlighted face, and blushed cheeks to glam her look.

Deepika opted for minimal styling. (YouTube/Suruchi Spices)

If you wish to buy the dress, we have found the price details for you. The dress is available for ₹4,089.

On the professional front, Deepika recently kicked off the shoot of Nag Ashwin's next in Hyderabad. It is titled Project-K. She stars opposite Prabhas in the film, which also has Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.

Additionally, Deepika also has several other projects lined up, which includes Kabir Khan's 83 opposite Ranveer Singh; Shakun Batra's next, in which she will star alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday; Pathan, which will mark Shah Rukh Khan's acting comeback; Fighter with Hrithik Roshan; a cinematic adaptation of the Mahabharata, in which she will play Draupadi; and the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON