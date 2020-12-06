News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: Delhi’s private hospitals violating Covid-19 norms and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 09:06 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19: Inspection teams flag violations by private hospitals

Private hospitals and nursing homes in the Capital are needlessly testing Covid-19 patients admitted with mild and moderate symptoms, using therapies not on the Union government’s clinical management guidelines, and are only partly complying with infection control protocols, according to an inspection by teams constituted by the Union home ministry, which has suggested a tighter vigil on these facilities. Read more

From 10 years in jail to fine of up to Rs 1 lakh: What MP’s freedom of religion law says

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the state’s new freedom of religion law is his government’s Beti Bachao Abhiyan or save the daughter mission. Chouhan said no one will be able to convert anyone from one religion to another through marriage or “any other fraudulent means by seducing or intimidating anyone”. Chouhan held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the proposed law. Read more

On BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary, a look at his contributions

December 6, 2020, marks the 64th death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. BR Ambedkar breathed his last on December 6, 1956, in his sleep and people pay their tributes to him on this day every year which is observed as the Mahaparinirvana Diwas. Read more

To ensure peace, Khalsa Fauj forms ring of security at Singhu

Nihang Sikhs or the “Khalsa Fauj” took over the security of farmers at the Singhu border late Friday night, saying they had not come to fight but to ensure peace. Occupying one side of the Sonepat-Delhi highway right next to the police barricades, the men donning blue tunics and large turbans with a chakra (round sharp weapon) around them, and armed with swords, said they had taken positions at the barricades forming a wall between security personnel and farmers protesting peacefully. Read more

‘All rules are applicable to everyone else other than Virat Kohli’: Virender Sehwag questions India captain’s frequent team changes

Virat Kohli is known for the frequent chopping and changing he does to the Playing XI, but former batsman Virender Sehwag is not impressed with this habit of the India captain. Sehwag’s frustrations with Kohli were visible after Shreyas Iyer was dropped from India’s Playing XI for the first T20I against Australia on Friday, his place taken by Manish Pandey. What left Sehwag unimpressed was the fact that in India’s previous T20I series – against New Zealand in January – Iyer had scored 153 runs in five matches and was coming off a decent IPL season where he scored above 500 runs for Delhi Capitals. Read more

Meet Zanuski, the bright new musician in town

Sometimes when you listen to a song, you feel like it would fit right into a film. That’s the best way to describe Zanuski, aka Zahaan Khan’s EP series, called Free Flow Mon Ami, the second edition of which he released during the lockdown. It’s great then that Zahaan’s pursuing a virtual orchestration course to start working as a film music composer. Films − an industry that his mother, actress Zeenat Aman, dominated for years. Read more

How to set images from Google Photos as a live wallpaper on Android

Images from your Google Photos can already be used as personalised screensavers or a picture carousel on certain smart devices like the Google Nest Hub. Now, you can also use those photos on your Android smartphone home screen like a live wallpaper. Read more

Incredible images of the universe by NASA will stun you

There is something astounding about the different pictures shared by NASA that capture the world outside our Earth. They often seem unbelievable and at the same times, possess the power to leave you feeling completely stunned. Case in point, these images of outer space which were shared on the official Instagram profile of NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory. See them here

‘MLAs ashamed of Amit Shah...’: Rajasthan CM repeats conspiracy charge

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot levelled serious charges at union ministers. Gehlot repeated his charge that BJP tried to make his government fall. Gehlot said that Congress MLAs felt ‘ashamed’ after meeting Amit Shah. Tension gripped the Congress government in Rajasthan earlier this year. Then-deputy CM Sachin Pilot had rebelled against Ashok Gehlot. Pilot & his group of around 18 MLAs had shifted to a resort in NCR. Gehlot’s camp had alleged that BJP was trying to engineer defections. Watch