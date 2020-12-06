e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Incredible images of the universe by NASA will stun you

Incredible images of the universe by NASA will stun you

From matter swirling around a blackhole to a star illuminating nebula, the official Instagram profile of NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory is a treasure trove of pictures that may leave you speechless.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 08:47 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a star known as T Tauri is illuminating the variable nebula NGC 1555.
The image shows a star known as T Tauri is illuminating the variable nebula NGC 1555. (Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
         

There is something astounding about the different pictures shared by NASA that capture the world outside our Earth. They often seem unbelievable and at the same times, possess the power to leave you feeling completely stunned. Case in point, these images of outer space which were shared on the official Instagram profile of NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory. From matter swirling around a blackhole to a star illuminating nebula, this profile is a treasure trove of pictures that may leave you speechless.

Let’s start with the images which show a star known as T Tauri illuminating the variable nebula NGC 1555. In the post, the organisation also explained that a variable nebula is a “reflection nebula that fluctuates in brightness due to changes in the star whose light it reflects.” They also added that it is located about 400 light-years from Earth.

Next in the bouquet of striking images of outer space are these pictures which show a “rapidly rotating neutron star.” In the caption, they also explained about the celestial object in detail.

There is only one word that you’ll be inclined to say repeatedly after seeing this image of the Orion Nebula – “Wow.” Don’t just take out words for it, check it out yourself:

“Powerful jets are emanating from the supermassive black hole at the center of galaxy Cygnus A, blasting roughly 250,000 light years in each direction,” this is what a portion of the next post by the organisation reads. Wondering what it shows? Check for yourself:

Which of these images do you like the most? Or do you love them all?

tags
top news
20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot
20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot
Antibody clues in animal trials raise vaccine hopes
Antibody clues in animal trials raise vaccine hopes
Britain gets ready for roll-out of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine this week
Britain gets ready for roll-out of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine this week
Earthquake resistant, paperless offices: What will the new Parliament building be like
Earthquake resistant, paperless offices: What will the new Parliament building be like
Covid-19: Inspection teams flag violations by private hospitals
Covid-19: Inspection teams flag violations by private hospitals
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless on Delhi border points to a full plate
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless on Delhi border points to a full plate
10-year jail to fine of up to Rs 1 lakh under MP’s freedom of religion law
10-year jail to fine of up to Rs 1 lakh under MP’s freedom of religion law
‘All rules are applicable to everyone else other than Virat Kohli’: Sehwag
‘All rules are applicable to everyone else other than Virat Kohli’: Sehwag
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In