News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: North-east Delhi violence well-planned and one-sided, says minorities panel and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 08:58 IST

Violence in north-east Delhi well-planned and one-sided: Minorities panel

The violence in north-east Delhi last month was “one-sided”, “well-planned” and “maximum damage was inflicted on Muslim houses and shops with local support” – these are some of the findings published in a fact-finding report prepared by the Delhi Minorities Commission. Read more

India to set up lab in Iran to test citizens for coronavirus before evacuation

India is preparing to set up a make-shift laboratory in Iran to test 1,200 of its citizens stuck in the country before evacuating them, officials said on Wednesday. Those stranded in Iran are mostly students and pilgrims. Read more

ED books Jet Airways’ Naresh Goyal, his wife in alleged money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal based on a complaint filed with Mumbai Police. Read more

Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hours

Three policemen had a harrowing time on Wednesday for taking a ride in a seized sports utility vehicle (SUV) to Lakhimpur Kheri district as the owner used the global positioning system (GPS) to track down the car and got it locked. Read more

‘When you are out of form..’ - Virender Sehwag reacts to Virat Kohli’s struggles in NZ

Legendary India opener Virender Sehwag jumped into the defence of current skipper Virat Kohli after the latter went through a lean patch in the recently-concluded tour of New Zealand. Read more

Ahead of Baaghi 3, deconstructing Shraddha Kapoor’s career graph

Shraddha Kapoor has successfully completed 10 years in Bollywood and sealed her position in the industry by delivering back-to-back hits Saaho and Chhichhore last year. The actor is now set to deliver her 17th film – Baaghi 3 in her decade-long career. Read more

Realme 6 series, Realme band launching today in India

Realme cancelled the physical event for its new products scheduled to launch on Thursday. The launch will still go ahead as planned through an online conference. Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro and Realme band will be unveiled today. Read more

The Supreme Court is right on cryptocurrency | HT Editorial

The Supreme Court has rightly ruled that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s effective ban on cryptocurrencies is disproportionate, and quashed it. Well-meaning as the central bank’s decision may have been, and despite the defence that it merely sequestered the entire banking and finance system that it oversees from the whole uncertainty around cryptocurrency. Read more