e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs

Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs

The policemen, who were caught unawares, remained stranded inside the vehicle for over three hours after the owner located the car at Nai Basti village in Lakhimpur Kheri district, located 143 kilometres away from Uttar Pradesh capital.

india Updated: Mar 05, 2020 06:33 IST
Saurabh Chauhan
Saurabh Chauhan
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The vehicle owner has lodged a complaint with Lucknow Police, alleging misuse of his car.
The vehicle owner has lodged a complaint with Lucknow Police, alleging misuse of his car. (File photo for representation purpose only)
         

Three policemen had a harrowing time on Wednesday for taking a ride in a seized sports utility vehicle (SUV) to Lakhimpur Kheri district as the owner used the global positioning system (GPS) to track down the car and got it locked.

The policemen, who were caught unawares, remained stranded inside the vehicle for over three hours after the owner located the car at Nai Basti village in Lakhimpur Kheri district, located 143 kilometres away from Uttar Pradesh capital.

The policemen -- one sub-inspector and two constables posted at Lucknow’s Gomtinagar police station -- went to Lakhimpur Kheri district reportedly to investigate a case on Wednesday in a 2018 model SUV, which was seized on Tuesday night after a squabble between two parties.

The vehicle owner has lodged a complaint with Lucknow Police, alleging misuse of his car.

A statement from Lucknow Police commissioner Sujeet Pandey’s office said, “SHO (station house officer) Gomtinagar, Pramendra Kumar Singh, has been sent to the spot to probe the incident. Action will be taken against the guilty.”

Explaining the GPS-enabled locking system installed in a vehicle, an expert said that the mechanism ensures safety of cars.

If a vehicle owner feels that his car is not in safe hands, he can send a message to the micro controller that relays signals to stop the engine and also lock the doors. The car can only be restarted after the car owner sends the password to the micro controller.

tags
top news
Airports in India set for mammoth coronavirus screening exercise
Airports in India set for mammoth coronavirus screening exercise
Temple trust begins work to shift Ram idol from tent, its abode for 30 years
Temple trust begins work to shift Ram idol from tent, its abode for 30 years
At least 102 hit by bullets in north-east Delhi riots: Cops
At least 102 hit by bullets in north-east Delhi riots: Cops
Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight declares emergency, returns midway
Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight declares emergency, returns midway
Centre closely monitoring fake videos being uploaded online
Centre closely monitoring fake videos being uploaded online
In last 5 years, PM Modi’s foreign visits cost exchequer Rs 446 crore
In last 5 years, PM Modi’s foreign visits cost exchequer Rs 446 crore
Man jumps into tiger enclosure, mauled to death
Man jumps into tiger enclosure, mauled to death
Bengal man sees red after his voter ID carries dog’s photo, plans to sue EC
Bengal man sees red after his voter ID carries dog’s photo, plans to sue EC
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news