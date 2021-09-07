News updates from HT at 9am: PM Modi to address teachers, students during Shikshak Parv today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to address inaugural conclave of Shikshak Parv today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address teachers and students during the inaugural conclave of 'Shikshak Parv' on Tuesday via video-conferencing. He will also launch multiple key initiatives in the education sector on the occasion. Read more

Mamata Banerjee expected to start campaigning for Bhabanipur by-poll from Sept 8

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to start her campaign for assembly by-polls from September 8, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. Banerjee has been fielded by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party from south Kolkata's Bhabanipur from where she had won in the past. Read more

Dino Morea on his equation with ex-girlfriend Bipasha Basu: ‘I don’t think it changed ever’

Actor Dino Morea, who dated actor Bipasha Basu during their early days in Bollywood, has said that his equation with her never changed. In a new interview with Hindustan Times, Dino talked about his former girlfriend Bipasha, his latest show The Empire and facing backlash over the historical web series that recently premiered on Disney+Hotstar. Read more

From the Gabba to the Oval, Shardul Thakur's heroics stand out for India

When this Indian cricket team is on the field in a tense spell of play, it’s not about the bowlers alone. It's the familiar sight of Virat Kohli the conductor, orchestrating the crowd's music, gesticulating to drive them to a crescendo aimed at psychologically overwhelming the opponents. Even if the opponents are the home side. Read more

Zendaya brings the ultimate drama to Dune Paris premiere in plum bralette and fur pencil skirt

After reigning over the fashion world with two iconic gowns designed by Valentino and Balmain at the Venice Film Festival, Zendaya is back again to rule with another look from the Paris premiere of her film Dune. Her stylist Law Roach took to Instagram to post a video of the star dressed in a monotone, coordinated ensemble. She proved once again why she is the indisputable 'red carpet queen'. Read more

Hyundai won't sell anything but EVs in Europe from 2035. Here's the full plan

Hyundai Motor Company has made a massive announcement which could see a big jump in its focus and push for electric vehicles. Read more

PM Modi meets Amit Shah, Rajnath, Ajit Doval after Taliban's Panjshir claim

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a high-level meeting on September 6 to reportedly discuss the Afghanistan situation. Home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval attended the meeting. Watch more