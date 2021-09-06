News updates from HT: PM to interact with health workers, vaccine beneficiaries in Himachal today and the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to interact with health workers, vaccine beneficiaries in Himachal today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. Read more

Maharashtra aims to vaccinate 20mn in September to ‘prevent or delay’ 3rd wave

After administering a record-breaking 1,225,541 doses of Covid vaccine on Saturday, Maharashtra has set a target to inoculate over 20 million people in September, requiring a raise in the average number of doses administered daily from 482,695 in August to 700,000 if the state has to achieve the landmark. Read more

Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar fights back tears during tribute to Sidharth Shukla, says ‘I am numb’. Watch

Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar paid tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla during the Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Sidharth, who won Bigg Boss 13, died on Thursday. Read more

Deepika Padukone's dreamy organza saree and sleeveless blouse is season's hottest must-have

Organza sarees are one of the biggest IT trends in Bollywood, and the most stylish divas from the industry are adding this ethereal piece to their wardrobe. Read more

'Rohit Sharma makes an 85mph delivery look like it was bowled at 3mph': Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said Rohit Sharma makes an 85 miles per hour (mph) delivery look like it was bowled at 3mph when he plays a forward defence. Vaughan’s comments came after Rohit struck his eighth Test hundred and first in overseas conditions to take India to a comfortable position in the fourth Test match against England at The Oval. Read more

Pak Hindus return home after being stuck in India for over a year due to Covid

After being stranded in India for over a year due to Covid, as many as 98 Pakistani Hindus returned home via Attari-Wagah in Punjab's Amritsar on Sunday. Watch more