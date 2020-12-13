News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: SC judge says, classify social media as news media, question their ‘neutrality’, and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 09:00 IST

Classify social media as news media, subject them to journalistic standards, says SC judge

To curb dissemination of fake news and bots in the digital age, there is a need to classify social media platforms as news media and subject them to the same journalistic standards, Supreme Court judge S Ravindra Bhat said on Saturday. Read more

Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today

The farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws have threatened to block the Jaipur-Delhi highway on Sunday, intensifying their stir. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various border points of Delhi for over two weeks, demanding repeal of the new farm laws. The farmers from Rajasthan and Haryana are likely to march towards the national capital as part of their protest, on National Highway 48 (Delhi-Jaipur road), which was earlier known as NH-8. Read more

UP, Centre move top court against Kafeel’s release

The Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government have appealed in the Supreme Court against quashing of Dr Kafeel Khan’s detention order under the National Security Act (NSA). Khan, a paediatrician whose brush with controversy began with the 2017 Gorakhpur hospital tragedy in which more than a hundred children died reportedly due to shortage of oxygen and he was suspended, was booked under the NSA last year over an allegedly inflammatory speech against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). Read more

Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata Banerjee: BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya

The big election in 2021 is in West Bengal where chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s 10-year rule is being challenged by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP made significant inroads during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, winning for the first time, 18 of the 42 seats and reducing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to 22 seats. Read more

These luxury iPhones have pieces of Moon, Mercury and Mars stuck at the back; Guess the price

Caviar, one of the Russian companies that heavily customize iPhones with premium and exotic materials and cases, seems to have created a benchmark for itself. This time it has introduced iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max that have pieces of the Moon, Mars and Mercury in them. Read more

‘Let’s be honest, they’re not far’: Aakash Chopra backs two dynamic batsmen to make debuts in England series

The Indian cricket team has a packed schedule ahead. Right after they finish playing the four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India head back home and ready themselves to host a confident England cricket team. The tour, which comprises four Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is will get underway from February 5, followed by the T20Is and then ODIs. Read more

Salman Khan attends bodyguard’s birthday celebrations, but refuses to eat cake. Watch video

Actor Salman Khan participated in the birthday celebrations of one of his bodyguards on Saturday, and a video from the party is being widely shared online. The video showed the bodyguard, Jaggi, offering a piece of birthday cake to Salman, but the actor refusing to eat it. Watch

Guest gets wedding food delivered at home, concept impresses people

The outbreak of the pandemic has changed the meaning of “normal” in our lives. What used to be acceptable and usual is not anymore. You must have seen the videos that show people getting married virtually or performing hat-ke haldi ceremony with the help of a paint roller. Now, there’s a latest inclusion to that list and it involves food for the wedding guests. Read more

‘Farmers’ protest hijacked by Maoists and Naxalites’: Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal said that farmers’ protest has been infiltrated by Maoists. Goyal said he fully trusts the farmers and government is open for discussion. Goyal said the Narendra Modi government is working to increase farmers’ income and to provide employment opportunities to the youth. Watch