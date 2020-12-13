e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Guest gets wedding food delivered at home, concept impresses people

Guest gets wedding food delivered at home, concept impresses people

The unusual concept has gathered close to 15,000 likes

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 08:50 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the food delivered at the guest’s doorstep.
The image shows the food delivered at the guest’s doorstep.(Twitter/@Shivani)
         

The outbreak of the pandemic has changed the meaning of “normal” in our lives. What used to be acceptable and usual is not anymore. You must have seen the videos that show people getting married virtually or performing hat-ke haldi ceremony with the help of a paint roller. Now, there’s a latest inclusion to that list and it involves food for the wedding guests.

Taking to Twitter, a user of the micro-blogging site Shivani shared a tweet which has now captured people’s attention. “New trend of marriage invitation. Marriage food will be delivered at your doorstep,” she wrote.

The tweet is complete with four images. The first image shows the invitation card and the second one is of the food packets kept outside a house. Take a look at the post to see what the other two pictures show:

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 15,000 likes. It has also received tons of comments from people. Most praised the concept.

What do you think of the tweet?

tags
top news
Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata: BJP’s Vijayvargiya
Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata: BJP’s Vijayvargiya
30,254 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 9.85 million
30,254 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 9.85 million
Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
Those who believe in status quo can’t make history: Narendra Singh Tomar
Those who believe in status quo can’t make history: Narendra Singh Tomar
2001 Parliament attack: When terror struck India’s temple of democracy
2001 Parliament attack: When terror struck India’s temple of democracy
Khalistanis target Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington
Khalistanis target Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington
‘India on track to exceed Paris Agreement targets beyond expectations’: PM Modi
‘India on track to exceed Paris Agreement targets beyond expectations’: PM Modi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In