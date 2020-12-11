Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata Banerjee: BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya

india

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 13:58 IST

The big election in 2021 is in West Bengal where chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s 10-year rule is being challenged by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP made significant inroads during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, winning for the first time, 18 of the 42 seats and reducing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to 22 seats. The Left, for the first time, won no seats at all. On Thursday, BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked which has led to a major crisis between the Centre and the state. HT’s Sunetra Choudhury spoke to the BJP leader in charge of the state, Kailash Vijayvargiya:

Can you tell us exactly what happened with you and Mr Nadda (BJP president JP Nadda) on Thursday?

The BJP national president had a two-day programme and we wanted to start the peoples’ contact programme at Bhowanipur. This is Mamata Banerjee’s constituency and there itself, TMC workers tried to show us black flags. Our workers were there in large numbers so they retreated. The next day at Diamond Harbour, we had our next programme where a large fishing community had been affected during the cyclone. Those people had been sent relief by the Prime Minister but they had not received that assistance. We had a programme to interact with the them there but were told that we weren’t allowed to go to Diamond Harbour. It’s in Abhishek Banerjee’s constituency who is Mamata Banerjee’s nephew. His two aides, Shaukat Mullah and Jehangir, had organised a dinner for 10,000 people in the area. We got word that they would stop us on the way. So we emailed the West Bengal home secretary at night, spoke to the SP, emailed the Chief Secretary and informed the Governor. We also told the Centre that there is a possibility of something but we thought that since we had informed all, it would be fine. It is unfortunate that despite all this, a life-threatening attack was carried out. Since Nadda ji’s car was bullet-proof, nothing happened to him but my car was behind him, they broke its windows. They broke Rahul (Sinha’s), Mukul da (Mukul Roy’s) , all our cars. Our drivers, our security, they are all injured. We saw this for the first time in our life, and felt that we weren’t in our own country. The way goondas were standing with the police and doing this, it was something new for us to see. To welcome the head of any party in this manner, it’s not Bengal’s culture. It’s brought a bad name to the state in the entire country. I don’t think the people of Bengal will forgive Mamata Banerjee for this.

Are you saying that the CM or Abhishek Banerjee are directly involved?

100%! The ‘goondas’ were throwing stones in front of the police. We do any protest, they throw tear gas at us, or use pellet guns. But when TMC people do this kind of ‘goondai’, they just stand and watch. It means that it’s all happening with their consent.

Amit Shah has asked for a report. What did he say?

We have informed him about all that’s happened. He has officially asked for a report from the government. From his tweets, it is evident that the Governor isn’t satisfied with what he’s seen.

You have been handling Bengal for some time now. What’s the strategy ahead of elections now?

We have a straightforward strategy. To go to the polling booths and speak to voters directly. We have the strength to counter violence but in a democracy, we don’t believe in that. That’s why we hope people of Bengal respond to this violent politics. We will just tell the people the way the state government is working

You have mentioned a few days ago that CAA will be implemented in Bengal soon. Your critics say that BJP polarises the elections by saying this.

CAA is a promise that we made to the people in the 2019 elections. I think the act presented by the PM and the home minister is clear that we have to grant citizenship, so the rules for this are being made. It will be made by the end of January by the ministry of home affairs. This isn’t just an election ploy. Those in our neighbouring countries are persecuted due to their religion, it’s our duty to protect them.

The BJP has gained from Left cadres and Mamata’s tallest leader, Mukul Roy, is now with you. Are there going to be more exits from their camp to yours?

The way a dynasty is being run in TMC and the way Mamata Banerjee is promoting her nephew, to make him a superpower, many TMC leaders are very upset. They are now feeling cheated. That feeling is there within the ranks of the Trinamool.

But you can’t use corruption against Mamata Banerjee who has a clean image? What will you attack them with?

It’s not about attacking. As I said, when the cyclone hit Bengal, Rs2,200 crore was sent to the state, but those who were impacted got no relief. People have seen that and that’s made them angry. They also can see how the coal mafia and the gold mafia in the state has got protection. The nephew is the chief of the mafia, the absolute chief. And the people of Bengal can see that.

Will BJP also push its pet legislation around cow protection and ‘love jihad’ in Bengal?

These issues haven’t come to Bengal so far but it is true that we will bring these laws wherever they are needed. When BJP feels that Bengal needs it, we will not hesitate to do so.