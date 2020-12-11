Bengal BJP chief warns of revenge after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
Nadda’s covoy was allegedly attacked by TMC supporters in South 24-Parganas district, prompting the Union home ministry to seek a report in the matterkolkata Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 11:09 IST
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief in West Bengal has warned the Trinamool Congress of revenge after the convoy of his party’s national president JP Nadda was allegedly attacked on Thursday during his two-day tour.
