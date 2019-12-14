News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: Unrest over citizenship law echoes in other parts of country and all the latest news at this hour
Unrest over citizenship law echoes in Capital; North-east tense
There have been violent protests against the newly-enacted citizenship law not just in the north east but other parts of the country as well. Thousands of protesters clashed violently with police in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong on Friday evening that left at least 63 people injured. In New Delhi, protesting students were lathi-charged by police at Jamia Millia Islamia university, after which 50 people were detained and large gatherings banned in the area.
‘Curfews are in place’: UK, US issue travel advisory amid northeast violence
The US, the UK, France and Israel have issued travel advisories following violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in parts of the northeast, advising their citizens either not to travel to the region or to exercise caution.
Indian American Congressman named chairman of key Congressional sub-committee
Congressman Ami Bera, the longest-serving Indian American lawmaker, was on Friday named the chairman of a key Congressional sub-committee that has jurisdiction over India. The four-term Democratic Congressman from California, Bera replaces Brad Sherman as the chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Non-proliferation.
Congress to corner BJP in its ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally in Delhi, around the world
Thousands of Congress workers will take part in the ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally at Delhi’s Ramlila grounds on Saturday to highlight the “failures” of the central government and its alleged attempt to divide the country and its people, the party has said.
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India | Opinion
All of us will have to prove our Indianness. And the poorest and the Muslims will be the most hit, writes Barkha Dutt. about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
IPL auction 2020: Moneyball - A pacer, spinner, overseas star - What the teams need
After pruning a list of 997 players who had initially registered for the Indian Premier League’s 2019 auction, a total of 332—186 Indians, 143 overseas and three from associate nations—will be called out at Thursday’s event in Kolkata. The initial list was trimmed after the eight franchises submitted their shortlists.
Kareena Kapoor feels it’s wrong that she is compared to younger generation
Kareena Kapoor Khan is glad that her film choices have kept her relevant throughout her two-decade career but the flip side of it is that she is compared to younger generation of actors. Kareena believes her movie choices are more evolved today, with the actor constantly trying to choose films that are contemporary.