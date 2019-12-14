Congress to corner BJP in its ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally in Delhi, around the world

india

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 09:11 IST

Thousands of Congress workers will take part in the ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally at Delhi’s Ramlila grounds on Saturday to highlight the “failures” of the central government and its alleged attempt to divide the country and its people, the party has said.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will focus on the “divisive and disruptive” policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

The spokesperson of the Congress’ Delhi unit said lakhs of party workers and people from other parts of the country will attend the rally.

The president of Congress’ Delhi unit, Subhash Chopra, said more than 50,000 people from the city will take part in the protest.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) has distributed special caps to give a distinct identity to party worker, who will attend the Bharat Bachao rally.

“A large number of party men will take part in the rally. A special cap with UP printed on the front has been distributed to the party men to make the state’s participation visible at the rally,” Congress leader Amarnath Agarwal said.

Agarwal said about 100 buses will leave for the rally from Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha seat of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

He said eight entry points had been set up on the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border to provide assistance to the state’s party workers and get information about participation from every district.

Around 50,000 supporters and workers from Haryana are also expected to attend the rally to protest the BJP-led government’s failures on issues, such as employment generation, women safety and on the economic front, party leaders have said.

“We want to send a strong message to the BJP government that its policies have failed to improve the lives of people. Instead of tackling real issues, such as job creation, boosting industrial growth and checking inflation, BJP creates bogeys like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, abrogation of Article 370 and suchlike,” Captain (retd) Ajay Singh Yadav said.

The state unit’s general secretary Ajay Choudhary asked workers to tap the disaffection among people and highlight the policy failures of the present government so that they are voted out from power in the future.

The BJP, however, refuted the Congress allegations, saying that present government was solving legacy issues like Ram temple issue and Article 370, which have remained unsolved since 1947.

“We are solving issues that the previous Congress leadership has failed to address for the last seventy years,” the BJP’s Haryana unit spokesperson Raman Malik said.

The party’s Overseas Congress will also join the Bharat Bachao Rally through demonstrations around the world.

“Members of the @INCOverseas will join the Bharat Bachao Rally by demonstrating around the world. Our message to save India from divisiveness, arrogance & incompetence will be spread worldwide,” the party tweeted on Friday.