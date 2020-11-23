News updates from Hindustan Times at 9pm: Andhra govt decides to slowly reopen primary schools amid fear of Covid-19 surge and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 20:45 IST

Andhra govt to go slow on reopening primary schools amid fear of Covid-19 surge

Amidst fears of a second wave of Covid-19 spreading across different parts of the country, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to go slow on reopening of schools for primary and upper primary sections in the state. Read more

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84

Tarun Gogoi, former chief minister of Assam, passed away on Monday after his health condition deteriorated. He was 84. Gogoi was admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital in Guwahati. He had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on August 25 and had spent two months in hospital. Read more

Zoombombing, superspreader, WFH: Covid makes Oxford Dictionary expand word of year

The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) usually names a single word that defines a year, but such has been the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic that 2020 cannot be neatly accommodated in one word – it has identified ‘words of an unprecedented year’. Read more

Nikhil Dwivedi slams Bollywood stars posting vacation photos from Maldives amid surge in Covid-19 cases: ‘We are so self-absorbed’

Actor and producer Nikhil Dwivedi feels that Bollywood stars posting pictures of themselves holidaying in the Maldives amid the Covid-19 pandemic is tone-deaf. Many parts of the country, including the capital, continue to witness a spike in new cases which has triggered an unemployment crisis. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘Our fab 5 can beat Aussies in their own den’, Shastri confident about Test series win

Virat Kohli & Co scripted history when they last visited Australia for the series Down Under. In the 2018-19 season, India won the 4-match Test series 2-1 and Kohli became the first Asian captain to beat Aussies in their own backyard. Two years down the line, the Indian contingent is once again in the Kangaroo land aiming to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Read more

Meet Bolo Indya, another homegrown social networking platform that’s gaining traction

Following the ban on TikTok in India, several homegrown social networking platforms have gained traction. Chingari, Mitron, Moj (ShareChat) and many more have emerged. The ban on TikTok did give an initial impetus to these platforms, but now Indian companies have to maintain the momentum. This will involve stepping up the content game as well as build a robust creators ecosystem – two key factors that helped TikTok become what it is. Read more

Unseen pictures of Diana’s trip to Pakistan, without Prince Charles and while dating Imran Khan’s cousin, take the Internet by storm

If there is one member of the royal family who is universally loved and respected by all, it is late Princess Diana whose tragic and untimely death in a car accident led to several conspiracy theories pointing fingers on her husband, Prince Charles. Before the two got officially separated in 1992, Diana had visited Pakistan without Charles and her unseen pictures from the trip have now taken the Internet by storm. See pictures here

‘Owaisi like Jinnah; voting for AIMIM a vote against India’: Tejasvi Surya

Hitting out at AIMIM’s Akbaruddin and Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday said that they did not allow development in old Hyderabad. Speaking to media, Surya said, “Laughable that Akbaruddin and Asaduddin Owaisi are speaking of development. They haven’t allowed development and new infrastructure projects to enter inside old Hyderabad, the only thing they allowed is Rohingya Muslims. They have no right to speak about development.” Watch