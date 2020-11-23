e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84

Tarun Gogoi, Assam’s longest serving chief minister, died on Monday evening.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 18:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday.
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday. (ANI File Photo)
         

Tarun Gogoi, former chief minister of Assam, passed away on Monday after his health condition deteriorated. He was 84.

Gogoi was admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital in Guwahati. He had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on August 25 and had spent two months in hospital.

Assam’s longest serving chief minister was again rushed to hospital due to post-Covid complications. Gogoi was admitted on November 2 after he complained of breathlessness.

The report of Gogoi’s demise came hours after chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted that he was flying back to Guwahati from Dibrugarh to visit the veteran Congress leader. “Flying back to Guwahati from Dibrugarh after cancelling my programmes midway to be on the side of respected Tarun Gogoi da & his family as the former CM’s health deteriorates. He has always been a father figure to me,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

He suffered multiple organ failure and on Sunday, doctors performed dialysis on him as he was unable to pass urine naturally due to kidney problem.

Prayer meetings were held across the state for the former chief minister’s speedy recovery. Gogoi’s wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima and son Gaurav, who is a Congress MP from Kaliabor in Assam, were all present at the hospital.

tags
top news
Travellers from 4 states to carry Covid-negative report: Maha govt in order
Travellers from 4 states to carry Covid-negative report: Maha govt in order
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
On Covid-19, PM Modi to hold video conferencing meet with CMs tomorrow
On Covid-19, PM Modi to hold video conferencing meet with CMs tomorrow
Covid-19: UP releases new guidelines for wedding, guest limit capped at 100
Covid-19: UP releases new guidelines for wedding, guest limit capped at 100
Bharti Singh, husband ordered to be released on bail by Mumbai court
Bharti Singh, husband ordered to be released on bail by Mumbai court
IND vs AUS: ‘Our fab 5 can beat Aussies in their own den’: Ravi Shastri
IND vs AUS: ‘Our fab 5 can beat Aussies in their own den’: Ravi Shastri
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In