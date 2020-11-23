Nikhil Dwivedi slams Bollywood stars posting vacation photos from Maldives amid surge in Covid-19 cases: ‘We are so self-absorbed’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 18:31 IST

Actor and producer Nikhil Dwivedi feels that Bollywood stars posting pictures of themselves holidaying in the Maldives amid the Covid-19 pandemic is tone-deaf. Many parts of the country, including the capital, continue to witness a spike in new cases which has triggered an unemployment crisis.

Responding to a tweet by journalist Barkha Dutt, Nikhil wrote on Twitter that it might appear that celebrities are heartless, but that is not the case. They are ‘just plain stupid’, he said. “Absolutely. Then we r surprised at the suddenness of the backlash the movie industry receives for unrelated reasons. We r so self-absorbed &so oblivious to what’s around us tht we appear unempathatic. Let me also assure it’s not like they r heartless, none are.. just plain stupid,” he wrote.

Barkha had written, “With apology to #Maldives but I just cant bear to see one more sun-kissed, rippled water image from there while our COVID numbers surge & jobs plummet. Its sort of the November version of Banana Bread & Celebrities would be be well advised on the tone-deafness of it.”

A number of Bollywood celebrities are currently in the Maldives, including actors Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, and have been sharing glimpses of their beach vacation. Several more had taken off to the island nation in the last few weeks for a quick getaway, including actors Taapsee Pannu, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Kajal Aggarwal.

Nikhil tested positive for Covid-19 last week and is under home quarantine. He recently announced his next production, a naagin trilogy starring Shraddha Kapoor.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that the concept of an ichchadhari naagin is not all that outlandish. “I keep giving the example of Spider Man, which is about a college-going boy who gets bitten by a spider and jumps from one building to another. We are equally ready for an ichchadhari naagin. It depends on how you want it to come on screen. Eventually, it is a fantasy. If a Spider Man or a Superman can exist, so can a shape-shifting snake. Twilight is one of the most successful films; it is believable because we know it is a fantasy,” he said, adding that their films will be ‘very contemporary’ and different from what has been made before.

