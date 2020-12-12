News updates from Hindustan Times at 9pm: Puri Jagannath temple to open on December 23 and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 21:01 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Puri Jagannath temple to open on December 23

A little more than 9 months after the doors of the Jagannath temple in Puri town were shut to devotees due to Covid-19, the temple administration on Saturday decided to open the temple for devotees in a graded manner from December 23 onwards. Read more

Agriculture minister says ‘progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing new farm laws

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Saturday a group of “progressive farmers’ leaders” have submitted a memorandum supporting the three farm laws liberalising agricultural markets, which have triggered protests by agriculturists near the national capital’s borders and across the country. The farm minister’s comments came after his meeting with farmers’ leaders from Haryana at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. Read more

‘State’s gender budget for FY 2020-21 unfavourable toward women empowerment’

UNICEF, Maharashtra, in its study, has revealed that Maharashtra’s Gender Budget for financial year 2020-21 is about 7,300 crore, around two per cent of state’s total budget and departments with highest allocations are from tribal, development, social justice, rural development, housing and public health. Read more

2nd Warm-up match: Rishabh Pant hits 22 runs off last over to reach hundred in 73 balls against Australia A - WATCH

After a series of failures across formats, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant returned to form on Day 2 of India’s warm-up game at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He presented a strong case of selection ahead of the first Test against Australia with a cracking century off just 73 deliveries. Read more

Oppo Reno 5 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G launched, Reno 5 Pro+ 5G coming soon

Oppo Reno 5 5G starts at CNY 2,699 ( ₹30,400 approx) for the base model. It comes in three colour options of Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night and Starry Night. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has a starting price of CNY 3,399 ( ₹38,200 approx) for the base model. It comes in the same colour options as the Reno 5. Read more

Kapil Sharma apologises to wife Ginni Chatrath for working on wedding anniversary: ‘I have to earn to be able to buy a gift’

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath are celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Saturday. The comedian, however, is working on his anniversary and has shared a sweet message for her, explaining the reason behind it. Read more

Post on grandma writing down steps to change WhatsApp display picture leaves people emotional

A grandma is winning tons of love on Twitter thanks to a tweet about her posted by her granddaughter. Twitter user who goes by @extradecoction shared a heartwarming picture that shows a step by step note by her grandma on how to change WhatsApp display picture. The post, since being shared, has left people emotional. It has also prompted many to share equally heartening, if not more, stories about their grandparents. Read more

Watch: ‘Events along LAC very disturbing…’: Jaishankar on border standoff with China

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said India was being tested in the seven-month-long border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh and expressed confidence that the country will meet the national security challenge. Watch here