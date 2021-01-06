News updates from Hindustan Times: At hearing on plea against farm laws, SC says ‘we encourage consultation’ and all the latest news

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 12:57 IST

Supreme Court hears petition against farm laws, says encourages consultation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a petition challenging the three farm laws passed by Parliament, which have triggered protests near Delhi and in other parts of the country.

Justice Goswami takes over as new chief justice of Andhra Pradesh

Justice Arup Kumar Goswami was sworn in as the new chief justice of Andhra Pradesh high court at a brief ceremony in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan administered the oath of office to justice Goswami at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in the city.

PM Modi to launch New Rewari-New Madar section, world’s first double-stack container train tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the New Rewari-New Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) spanning 306 kilometers on Thursday via video conferencing. The prime minister will also flag off double stack long haul 1.5 kilometers long container train from New Ateli to New Kishangarh in the same event.

US, India have never been closer, says Mike Pompeo

Describing external affairs minister S Jaishankar as "my friend" and "great diplomat", US secretary of state Michael Pompeo said on Tuesday the United States and India have "never been closer" .

‘Lot of unnamed sources coming out from India’s camp’: ‘Uncertain’ Tim Paine talks about ‘power’ of India in world cricket

The recent reports of India contemplating not to travel to Brisbane for the fourth Test if strict quarantine rules are forced on them have not 'frustrated' him but have given birth to a degree of 'uncertainty' regarding the Test series, believes Australia captain Tim Paine.

New Fortuner and Fortuner Legender launched in India. Price and all details here

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday introduced the much-anticipated Fortuner facelift in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹29.98 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Fortuner SUV already commands a respectable position in the segment, the yearly update has raised the game a notch higher with all the updates the Ford Endeavour rival has received.

Ali Abbas Zafar reveals how he pursued wife Alicia for two years before she said yes, got married at his Dehradun home

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar surprised all when he got married to Alicia earlier this week. He shared the news via social media posts. In a new interview, he has now revealed how he pursued Alicia, who is from France, for two years before she agreed. He added how his marriage was always intended to be a low-key affair, a far cry from his larger-than-life films.

Ananya Panday’s vacay fashion is worth emulating

Actor Ananya Panday might be back from her Maldives vacation but her super trendy outfits created quite a buzz on social media. The 22-year-old made sure to give a glimpse of all her looks she sported during the beach trip. Nailing all the current trend, she looked every inch the stunner in all her looks. We round off her five holiday picks and tell you what we liked the most about each.

Watch: Covid vaccine: In Gujarat, European firm unveils tech to store, transport doses

As India approves vaccines, storage & transportation tech unveiled. Luxembourg-based B. Medical Systems launched an equipment in Ahmedabad. India was in talks with the foreign firm to set up vaccine cold chain. PM Modi had spoken to Luxembourg Prime Minister about vaccine logistics challenges.