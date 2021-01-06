Ali Abbas Zafar reveals how he pursued wife Alicia for two years before she said yes, got married at his Dehradun home

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 12:28 IST

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar surprised all when he got married to Alicia earlier this week. He shared the news via social media posts. In a new interview, he has now revealed how he pursued Alicia, who is from France, for two years before she agreed. He added how his marriage was always intended to be a low-key affair, a far cry from his larger-than-life films.

Speaking to Mid Day, he said: “She is from France, so the visas were initially posing a problem. As soon as she got the visa, we went to Dehradun and got married at home. It was always planned this way.”

He mentioned how he met her during a work trip to France and pursued her. “She is a first-generation Iranian from France. I had gone there for work, and immediately fell in love with her. I pursued her for almost two years, convincing her that I am the man who will keep her happy. It has been a difficult task, but I am glad she finally agreed.”

On Monday, he shared the first of his pictures, which incidentally, just showed their hands and wrote “Bismillah”. On Tuesday, he followed it up with a loved-up image and wrote: “1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra’s, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face , I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life.”

Later in the day, she shared another picture of the couple with his parents and wrote: “Welcome to the Family.” The picture showed Alicia, flanked by his parents on either side and with Ali looking at them adoringly.

Ali is known for his blockbusters such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat and Sultan, all three starring Salman Khan. He has created the Amazon Prime drama series, Tandav, which will debut on January 15. Also in the pipeline is a superhero film with Katrina Kaif and the third film in the Tiger franchise. He has also written and directed Gunday, starring Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.

