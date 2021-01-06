e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Ananya Panday’s vacay fashion is worth emulating

Ananya Panday’s vacay fashion is worth emulating

Actor Ananya Panday’s holiday fashion was totally on point and she gave us umpteen style inspiration on what to wear on a beach vacay. Here’s what worked and what didn’t for the style maven.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 11:47 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times
Ananya Panday shows us how to rock tie-dye denims while holidaying on the beach.
Ananya Panday shows us how to rock tie-dye denims while holidaying on the beach.
         

Actor Ananya Panday might be back from her Maldives vacation but her super trendy outfits created quite a buzz on social media. The 22-year-old made sure to give a glimpse of all her looks she sported during the beach trip. Nailing all the current trend, she looked every inch the stunner in all her looks. We round off her five holiday picks and tell you what we liked the most about each.

Take 1

 

Your vacationing should be high on style and who better than Ananya Panday to show us that in this fun and flirty matching skirt and top teamed with a basket hat. The tiered skirt and the cold shoulder top were a match made in heaven and an apt combination for the beach for those who look for an alternative to bikinis while soaking up some sun.

Take 2

 

While chilling in the pool, Ananya wore this printed sunflower print bottom with black bikini top from Shivan and Narresh. The high-waist bikini bottom looked au courant and her messy wet hair did rest of the magic.

Take 3

 

Another perfect pick she made while hitting the beach is this bandeau dress which she styled with a dainty pearl neckpiece. The sunset hue of yellow and orange looked refreshing.

Take 4

 

Ananya made a wise choice in a pair of tie-dye denims and bandeau top for her evening outing on the beach. Those heart earrings win our heart and we simply adore the way the effortless styling in this look.

Take 5

 

Your bikini choice shouldn’t be boring in any solid hue. Pastels can look oh-so fabulous and wearing this powdery pink bikini top and bottom she made sure she managed to get some Insta-worthy snaps.

top news
US, India never been closer, says Mike Pompeo
US, India never been closer, says Mike Pompeo
ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
Amid mass bird deaths, Centre asks states to form monitoring panels
Amid mass bird deaths, Centre asks states to form monitoring panels
Uttarakhand BJP chief calls leader of opposition ‘Budhiya’, stirs political storm
Uttarakhand BJP chief calls leader of opposition ‘Budhiya’, stirs political storm
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
Covid-19: India third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths
Covid-19: India third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths
24 years on, Maharashtra may okay waiver for Michael Jackson concert
24 years on, Maharashtra may okay waiver for Michael Jackson concert
Covid vaccine: In Gujarat, European firm unveils tech to store, transport doses
Covid vaccine: In Gujarat, European firm unveils tech to store, transport doses
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In