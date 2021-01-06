e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US, India have never been closer, says Mike Pompeo

US, India have never been closer, says Mike Pompeo

“The US-India relationship was made all the stronger with a great diplomat and leader as my friend,” the US secretary of state tweeted, referring to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

world Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 11:09 IST
HT Correspondent, Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
HT Correspondent, Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Hindustan Times, Washington
US secretary of state Mike Pompeo with Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar speaks during a news conference on December 18, 2019.
US secretary of state Mike Pompeo with Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar speaks during a news conference on December 18, 2019. (AP file )
         

Describing external affairs minister S Jaishankar as “my friend” and “great diplomat”, US secretary of state Michael Pompeo said on Tuesday the United States and India have “never been closer” .

“The US relationship with Asia’s most populous democracy has never been closer, from trade to military cooperation and more,” Pompeo wrote in a tweet, which linked to a speech he gave in June 2019 during a visit to New Delhi.

In that speech he had said, “We each, India and the United States, should see the world as it is, and see each other for what we are: great democracies, global powers, and good friends. We have the ability to forge a new kind of cooperation that won’t just be good for us, but for the region, and indeed for the entire world.”

And then he tweeted a shout out to his Indian counterpart: “The US-India relationship was made all the stronger with a great diplomat and leader as my friend,” he wrote, adding hashtags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atlanta rally with President Trump and a Modi campaign slogan: #HowdyModi, #ModiHaitoMumkinHai.

Pompeo has been tweeting foreign policy milestones and high points of the Trump administration such as the North Korea talks, which in the end yielded not much, and defended against criticism of being soft on Russia and harsh on European allies.

The tweets have been described by some people as a “soft launch” of his run for the White House, which has been widely speculated about, but they also seemed like the secretary of state was a doing farewell run, which he cannot officially affirm because President Donald Trump has not conceded defeat and has continued to claim, falsely, that he won the November election.

tags
top news
US, India never been closer, says Mike Pompeo
US, India never been closer, says Mike Pompeo
ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
Amid mass bird deaths, Centre asks states to form monitoring panels
Amid mass bird deaths, Centre asks states to form monitoring panels
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
Covid-19: India third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths
Covid-19: India third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths
Srinagar airport battles to clear runway as heavy snowfall pounds city
Srinagar airport battles to clear runway as heavy snowfall pounds city
24 years on, Maharashtra may okay waiver for Michael Jackson concert
24 years on, Maharashtra may okay waiver for Michael Jackson concert
Covid vaccine: In Gujarat, European firm unveils tech to store, transport doses
Covid vaccine: In Gujarat, European firm unveils tech to store, transport doses
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In