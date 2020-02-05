News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Sajjad Lone and Mehbooba Mufti’s close aide released from detention in J-K and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 16:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sajjad Lone and Mehbooba Mufti’s close aide released from detention in Jammu and Kashmir

Two senior Jammu and Kashmir politicians were on Wednesday released from preventive detention after 180 days, bringing the number of released political prisoners since Sunday to eight. People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone and People’s Democratic Party leader Waheed Parra, who is considered close to the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, were released in attempts to minimise restrictions that were imposed since the former state was bifurcated into two Union Territories and its special rights enshrined in article 370 scrapped by the parliament on December 5, 2019.

‘Make in India, for India and for the world’: PM Modi at DefExpo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the transformation of Indian defence in line with the changing technology is paramount and that the country was trying to become a major defence export power which was also tied up with its $5 billion economy ambition.

When Salman Khan was scared after Arbaaz lost a pair of Bata slippers

Bollywood star Salman Khan has revealed how he was scared of an uncle during childhood after his brother and filmmaker-actor Arbaaz Khan lost a pair of slippers.

Just the third time in ODI history: Iyer,Taylor combine to join unique list

Shreyas Iyer’s maiden century went in vain as Ross Taylor’s unbeaten century powered New Zealand to a four wicket victory against India in the first ODI of the three-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday. The two centurions of the match, Iyer and Taylor, combined to script a unique record in ODIs.This is only the third time in the history of One-Day Internationals that both number fours have crossed the three-figure mark.

The Taste with Vir: Usha Uthup and a song for a vanishing South Bombay

From jazz classics to rock to Hindi film songs, Usha Uthup can sing everything. But South Bombay, where she would perform live at the restaurant, The Talk of The Town, has lost its charm over the years, writes Vir Sanghvi.

Japanese woman speaks flawless Bangla, impresses everyone. Watch

An intriguing video of a foreigner fluently speaking Bangla is impressing many on social media. The video, uploaded on Facebook by Apurba Das, shows Sakura Ishikawa speaking fluent Bangla. Das captioned it: “A Japanese girl who loves Bengali more than many Bongs...”

How Google Maps tells your location data

Google keeps a detailed track of users’ movement. This record is available as a part of their Location History data. Users can view and manage Location History information through Google’s Timeline, which is available both on mobile and desktop-based platforms. They can also edit specific entries from the Location History section, delete information from ranges in time and even delete all of their location history data.

