News updates from Hindustan Times at this hour: Shiv Sena may get home, NCP likely to get finance portfolio in Maharashtra and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 09:10 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM.

Shiv Sena may get home, NCP likely to get finance portfolio in Maharashtra

The allocation of portfolios for the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is expected to be announced soon. The leaders of three parties held a meeting on Tuesday over portfolio allocation. Read more

Council may redo tax slabs to boost revenue from GST

The GST Council could reduce the four tax slabs that currently exist – 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28% – to three – 8%, 18%, and 28% – two government officials familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. Read more

Tribal vote to local issues: Key factors that may sway Jharkhand results

Jharkhand is in the midst of its fourth assembly election since the state was created in 2000. No single party has been able to win a majority on its own in previous assembly elections. Read more

US grounds Saudi pilots, halts military training after base shooting

The Pentagon announced on Tuesday it was halting operational training of all Saudi Arabian military personnel in the United States until further notice after a Saudi Air Force lieutenant shot and killed three people last week at a base in Florida. Read more

Dulquer Salmaan reveals his trick to shooting intimate scenes without becoming uncomfortable

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has said his hands shake when he shoots for intimate scenes, adding that he sometimes feels naked while shooting for such scenes. Read more

Xiaomi Redmi K30 vs Redmi K20: What’s different in the new flagship

Xiaomi launched its new mid-range smartphone Redmi K30 in China today. The Redmi K20 successor comes with a new design, performance upgrades and support for 5G as well. Read more

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli is no stranger to creating records in T20I cricket and on Wednesday, he will once again have a chance to add another massive feat to his already illustrious career when he takes the field against West Indies in Mumbai. Read more