News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Bengal becoming a police state’, says guv Dhankar and all the latest news

Updated: May 04, 2020 20:55 IST

‘Bengal becoming a police state’: Dhankar sharpens attack on Mamata

Amid increasing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, the political temperature continued soaring with governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleging that West Bengal was emerging as a “police state” on Monday. Read more

Judge’s plea to stall elevation of ‘junior’ rejected minutes before oath

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by a Principal District & Sessions judge from Karnataka challenging the appointment of a judicial officer as additional judge of the Karnataka high court. Read more

Liquor vends, book stores rake in big, others await customers as lockdown restrictions ease in Chandigarh

With the lifting of the curfew, the hustle and bustle returned to Chandigarh markets as non essential shops with even numbers inside the sectors were allowed to open. Read more

Iran reopens mosques as virus deaths rise by 74

Iran on Monday reopened mosques in parts of the country deemed at low risk from the novel coronavirus as it announced another 74 deaths from the disease. Read more

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif: Throwback to the most stunning looks created by Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra has been one of the most celebrated designers in Indian fashion, especially Bollywood. Opulence, style and technique define the Bollywood’s most coveted designer and Malhotra remains the ultimate go-to for many actors in the industry. Read more

Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro launch: India price revealed

Apple has just unveiled its new 13-inch MacBook Pro in India, and the base price starts at Rs 1,22,990. In the US, the laptop is already up for pre-orders and starts at $1,299 (roughly Rs 98,300). Read more

‘So much for protecting them against drunk men,’ says Ram Gopal Verma on women buying liquor, draws Sona Mohapatra’s ire

Sona Mohapatra is not at all impressed with Ram Gopal Verma’s latest tweet. On Monday, the filmmaker seemed to suggest in a tweet that women buying liquor should not complain about domestic violence. Read more

