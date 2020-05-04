e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif: Throwback to the most stunning looks created by Manish Malhotra

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif: Throwback to the most stunning looks created by Manish Malhotra

Fashion throwback: Designer Manish Malhotra has been one of the most coveted designers in Indian fashion. Bollywood’s most favourite designer has styled actors across generations, Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra to name a few.

fashion-and-trends Updated: May 04, 2020 18:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Designer Manish Malhotra has been one of the most coveted designers in Indian fashion. Bollywood’s most favourite designer has styled actors across generations, Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra to name a few.
Designer Manish Malhotra has been one of the most coveted designers in Indian fashion. Bollywood’s most favourite designer has styled actors across generations, Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra to name a few. (INSTAGRAN)
         

Manish Malhotra has been one of the most celebrated designers in Indian fashion, especially Bollywood. Opulence, style and technique define the Bollywood’s most coveted designer and Malhotra remains the ultimate go-to for many actors in the industry. The 53-year-old designer who is credited for the style evolution of leading ladies and his muses like Urmila Matondkar, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor and Kajol among others. The elegant chiffon sarees, the architectural lehengas and many traditional silhouettes have remained a favourite for many over the years and the signature is still relevant among the new generation of actors like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

 

In an interview with the Instagram handle, Humans of Bombay in February this year, the 53-year-old model-turned-couturier shared, “I began as a costume designer, and today I’m a fashion designer who’s working with the 4th generation of actors! And this year, I’ll complete 30 years in the industry. But the one thing that hasn’t changed is that, even after all this time, I still get nervous before fashion shows! And I want that to remain the same because that’s my identity -- it reminds me of who I am, where I’ve come from, and what I’m meant to do.”

 

Actors Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Vaani Kapoor have been seen in the most exquisite and magnificent creations by the Manish Malhotra where he brings style, design, heritage and craft together.

 

Malhotra has also styled international names like Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Nick Jonas, Nick Bateman, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Reese Witherspoon, Kylie Minogue, Jermaine Jackson among others.

Which one is your most favourite and memorable look created by Manish Malhotra?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
India to begin repatriation of stranded Indians abroad from May 7, says foreign ministry
India to begin repatriation of stranded Indians abroad from May 7, says foreign ministry
Ahead of WHO’s virtual meet, some real pressure on Tedros. And a complication
Ahead of WHO’s virtual meet, some real pressure on Tedros. And a complication
Mobile Headline
Mobile Headline
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
India lodges strong protest with Pak over move to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan
India lodges strong protest with Pak over move to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Traffic jams hit Delhi after confusion over lockdown passes
Traffic jams hit Delhi after confusion over lockdown passes
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends