Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times| Biggest of Maradu flats razed in seconds, officials say and all the latest news at this hour

News updates from Hindustan Times| Biggest of Maradu flats razed in seconds, officials say and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Jan 12, 2020 13:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Authorities had imposed prohibitory orders for people who had come to see the explosions.
Authorities had imposed prohibitory orders for people who had come to see the explosions. (Vivek R Nair/ Hindustan Times)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Biggest of Maradu flats razed in seconds, officials say

Dust and fumes engulfed the illegal apartment complex in Maradu town of Kerala’s Kochi as the biggest flat complex was brought down on Sunday through a controlled implosion. Read more here.

From Kashmir’s Internet freedom to Tata sons, 10 big stories from Supreme Court reopening week

Starting from petitions against Internet ban in Kashmir to filing of curative petitions by the convicts of the 2012 Delhi gang rape, the apex court had a hectic start to 2020. Read more here.

India vs New Zealand: ‘Can be an ideal candidate’ - Sanjay Bangar names young player to play key role in New Zealand

Former India batting/assistant coach Sanjay Bangar believes having a seam-bowling all-rounder in New Zealand conditions would give Team India the perfect balance in the test series. Read more here.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2020: Here’s why kite flying is an important aspect of the celebration

People fly kites and prepare traditional sweets like gazak for this festival that marks the arrival of spring. In different parts of the country, Makar Sankranti is celebrated in different ways. Read more here.

Shahid Kapoor hides his injury with a mask as he returns to Mumbai with wife Mira Rajput, see pics

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput returned to Mumbai on Saturday, after the actor had to leave the shoot of Jersey in Mohali midway due to an injury. He was seen covering up his injury with a mask. Read more here.

Reliance Jio, Airtel launch Wi-Fi Calling service: Key things to know

Voice calls over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) is now finally available to Indian users, courtesy Reliance Jio and Airtel. As the name implies, the facility allows users to make voice and video calls over Wi-Fi network instead of regular mobile carriers. Read more here.

