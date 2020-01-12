After Saturday’s demolition, 2 more Maradu flats to be razed today

india

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 10:06 IST

A day after two skyscrapers were razed to the ground in Maradu town of Kerala’s Kochi, two of the remaining apartment buildings will be demolished on Sunday for flouting Coastal Zone Regulation norms.

Officials said they are confident of successfully bringing down the two 17-storeyed residential buildings—Jain Coral Cove with 122 flats and Golden Kayaloram with 40 flats—after Saturday’s glitch-free controlled implosions.

“All arrangements are in place,” said Ernakulam’s district collector S Suhas.

Jain Coral Cove, the largest among the four with 128 flats, will be pulled down at 11am and Golden Kayaloram will be blasted at 2pm. Officials said they need 372kg of explosives for razing Jain Coral Cove and 15kg for the other.

They said the razing of Golden Kayaloram is will be challenging because it is surrounded by backwaters and another huge building complex is very near to it.

On Saturday, H20 Holy Faith complex, a 19-floor building with 91 apartments, and Alfa Serene with 67 houses on 17 floors were pulled down in one of the largest demolition drives in the country.

Firemen used water cannons to control dust and fumes that enveloped the whole area of the Maradu complexes after both the buildings came down as thousands gathered to watch the demolition.

Authorities had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to control the surge in the number of onlookers.

Edifice Engineering and South Africa-based Jet Demolitions are the two companies involved in the razing of these buildings, spread in an area of at least 800,000 square feet.

The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of these four flats in May last year. In September, it gave an ultimatum to the state government after summoning the chief secretary.

The Kerala government will inform the Supreme Court on Monday about the demolition of the four flats. Justice Arun Mishra was very keen on demolishing the flats citing the flood of the century, which ravaged the state two years ago and when 400 people died.

According to officials, it will take at least one month to clear the nearly 70,000 tonne of rubble after the demolition. Some of the local residents will be allowed to return to their houses after the concrete waste is cleared.