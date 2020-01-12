Shahid Kapoor hides his injury with a mask as he returns to Mumbai with wife Mira Rajput, see pics

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput returned to Mumbai on Saturday, after the actor had to leave the shoot of Jersey in Mohali midway due to an injury. He was seen covering up his injury with a mask.

Earlier, it was reported that Shahid was hit by a ball on his mouth while playing cricket for a scene. He was shooting at the cricket stadium in Mohali and had to get 13 stitches for his injury.

An insider told PTI, “Shahid was playing perfectly fine and rehearsing before the shot, when the ball unexpectedly came and hit him on the lower lip and cut open a wide gash where blood started gushing out. He was immediately taken for treatment and a doctor was rushed to see him. To close the wound, stitches were sutured by the doctor.”

Shahid reassured fans that he was “recovering fast”. In a tweet shared on Sunday morning, he wrote, “Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all.”

Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 12, 2020

Mira rushed to Chandigarh as soon as she got news of Shahid’s injury. The actor, who has a heavily bruised lower lip, is out of action for a few days and will resume shooting for Jersey as soon as the swelling reduces.

Jersey is the official Hindi adaptation of the Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the original, has come on board to helm the remake as well.

Earlier, Shahid told IANS that he was hesitant to do another remake right after Kabir Singh (a remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy), but Jersey moved him. The film tells the story of a failed cricketer who returns to the game at the age of 36.

“Personally, I could relate with this story because, I too, am 38 years old. Sometimes, I also used to feel that I am not delivering a blockbuster film, so what should I do? Should I try something else? There is a time in everyone’s life when we wonder why we are not doing well in life. Then you do something else, or make some kind of compromise,” he said.

Shahid revealed that he cried four times while watching Jersey. “Deep down, I feel you should do things you love or feel connected to, whether you get success or not. You should feel satisfaction in heart while doing what you do. That’s the message of this film. Actually, I cried four times when I saw the film. This character is not like Kabir Singh at all. He is very quiet and introverted in nature. But his journey is inspiring,” he said.

Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju, the Jersey remake is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 28, 2020.

