Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna give us a peek inside their dabbas, nominate Katrina Kaif and Bhumi Pednekar. See pics

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 10:48 IST

It is no secret that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is a fitness enthusiast, so it was not surprising when he responded to wife and actor-turned author Twinkle Khanna’s challenge for “eating clean” with a perfectly healthy and tasty response. Twinkle had shared a picture of her healthy tiffin and nominated Akshay, alongwith actors Sonali Bendre and Malaika Arora to share a glimpse of their “dabbas” and the healthy bites they enjoy.

Responding to her challenge, Akshay shared a picture of avocado toast and chia pudding. He also posted the recipe for his breakfast and tagged former co-stars Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. “Thank you @twinklerkhanna for nominating me. Eating clean is not an option but a way of life for me. Here’s a glimpse at what made me spring into action this morning Sharing how you can also make my favourite avocado on toast and my chia pudding. It’s healthy, tasty, and keeps you full for hours, not to mention high in protein Avocado on toast Mash a ripe avocado. Add little olive oil, I like to add Rapeseed oil to it. Add a pinch of Himalayan Pink Salt, & a dash of chaat masala if you like things flavoursome. Spread the mashed avocado on two slices of toasted barley bread or any multigrain bread. Garnish with pomegranate. Chia Pudding Soak 3 teaspoons of chia seeds in walnut milk, overnight. Add a little honey or cinnamon to it. Top with seasonal fruits of your choice, preferably berries. Voila Bon Appetit Now you know what’s in my dabba, I nominate @katrinakaif @bhumipednekar and @shikhardofficial to give me a peek inside their dabbas. It would be great to know more healthy food options. Don’t forget to share a photo with #WhatsInYourDabba and tag @TweakIndia,” he wrote.

“I may occasionally be a ‘VADA PAV-ERED’ girl but I also carry some healthy treats in my dabba like these yummy beetroot tikkis! I am also nominating @akshaykumar @malaikaaroraofficial and @iamsonalibendre to let me have a peek inside their dabbas. I’d love to know your favourite healthy treats. Share a photo on social media with #WhatsInYourDabba and tag @tweakindia Recipe Corner Wash and grate the beetroot,then sauté in a pan until the water dries out. Add some grated paneer, chat masala, salt, jeera and dhaniya powder and bread crumbs to the beetroot. Add a little oil and mix gently. Then make tikki out of it. Let it rest for 15 minutes, shallow fry in a pan with minimum oil,’ Twinkle had written earlier.

Responding to Twinkle’s challenge, Malaika shared a picture of herself enjoying Zucchini noodles with red bell pepper sauce. She also posted the recipe for her meal. However, Bhumi, Katrina and Shikhar are yet to respond to the challenge.

