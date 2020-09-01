News updates from Hindustan Times: After Unlock 4 guidelines, Centre may issue guidelines for Metro services tomorrow and all the latest news

india

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 20:57 IST

Centre likely to issue guidelines on Wednesday after meeting officials of 15 Metro corporations

The ministry of housing and urban affairs on Tuesday held a meeting with metro corporations to finalise the standard operating procedures (SOP) for operating metro services allowed under ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines, which are likely to be issued on Wednesday following the home ministry’s nod, officials aware of the development said. Read more

India says China resorted to provocative action yesterday, its actions this year have been in clear violation of agreements

India said on Tuesday China resorted to provocative action a day earlier when it attempted to change the status quo in the Pangong Lake area even as military-level talks were underway. Read more

India writes to Facebook, alleges it is the latest ‘tool’ to create social disturbances

In a strongly worded letter, India has raised the issue of free speech with social media giant Facebook, alleging that the platform is the “latest tool” being used to create “internal divisions and social disturbances” by vested groups. Read more

The indestructible Nokia 3310 was launched 20 years ago today: Here’s looking back at the phone

Nokia launched the Nokia 3310 20 years back on September 1, 2020. Nokia launched an upgraded version of the phone in 2017. As the phone turns 20, we take a look at the iconic Nokia 3310. Read more

Vidya Balan slams vilification of Rhea Chakraborty: ‘Isn’t it supposed to be innocent until proven guilty?’

Vidya Balan condemned the media coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and ‘vilification’ of Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by his family of abetting his suicide. She lamented the ‘media circus’ and said that the law must be allowed to take its course. Read more

‘One of Bharat’s brightest Ratnas,’ says Amul in tribute to Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee died at the age of 84 on Monday, August 31. Many have since taken to social media to pay tributes to the beloved leader. Among them is dairy company Amul that shared a special post to commemorate the veteran leader. Read more

Star India batsman picked by David Gower to captain his best Test XI

David Gower, the former England captain and popular commentator, has picked India skipper Virat Kohli as the leader of his Test XI of current cricketers, which also features Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and all-rounder Ben Stokes. Calling Kohli and Stokes ‘immediate picks’, Gower went with India’s R Ashwin and Nathan Lyon of Australia as the two spinners in his line-up and explained why Kohli is his pick to captain the team. Read more