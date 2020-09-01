e-paper
‘One of Bharat’s brightest Ratnas,’ says Amul in tribute to Pranab Mukherjee

“Tribute to a great politician, President and a statesman,” wrote Amul in their posts on social media.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 01, 2020 19:04 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amul posted the image on its Instagram and Twitter accounts on September 1.
Amul posted the image on its Instagram and Twitter accounts on September 1.
         

Former President Pranab Mukherjee died at the age of 84 on Monday, August 31. Many have since taken to social media to pay tributes to the beloved leader. Among them is dairy company Amul that shared a special post to commemorate the veteran leader.

Amul posted an image on its official Instagram and Twitter accounts on September 1. “Tribute to a great politician, President and a statesman,” reads the text shared alongside the picture.

The graphic shows three different sketches of Mukherjee. “Farewell to one of Bharat’s brightest Ratnas…” reads the text placed right above the illustrations. At the bottom of the snapshot, “Pranab Mukherjee 1935-2020,” is written.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. It currently has over 7,700 likes and nearly 900 retweets on Twitter. Additionally, the doodle has amassed more than 7,500 likes and many appreciative comments on Instagram.

Many have left folded hand emojis in the comments section of the post on Instagram. “May his soul rest in peace,” reads a comment.

One of the country’s most admired political leaders, Mukherjee had worked as a teacher and journalist before taking his first steps in politics. He died of multiple organ failure after he was admitted to New Delhi’s Army Hospital Research and Referral three weeks ago.

