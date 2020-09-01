e-paper
Home / India News / India says China resorted to provocative action yesterday, its actions this year have been in clear violation of agreements

India says China resorted to provocative action yesterday, its actions this year have been in clear violation of agreements

The Chinese side, India said, “engaged in provocative military maneuvers in the late night of 29th and on 30th August in an attempt to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake”.

india Updated: Sep 01, 2020 20:24 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
India said on Tuesday China resorted to provocative action a day earlier when it attempted to change the status quo in the Pangong Lake area even as military-level talks were underway. China’s actions this year have been in clear violation of agreements, the spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs said.

The Chinese side, India said, has “engaged in provocative military manoeuvres in the late night of 29th and on 30th August in an attempt to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake”.

The Indian Army said on Monday they responded to these provocative actions and took appropriate defensive measures along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in order to safeguard the country’s interests and defend its territorial integrity.

The officials said due to timely defensive action by troops, the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter status quo.

Without citing clash in the Galwan Valley in June, India said China’s actions and behaviour since earlier this year along the LAC clearly violate bilateral agreements and protocols concluded between the two countries to ensure peace and tranquillity on the border.

India indicated that the issue of China’s recent provocative and aggressive actions was taken up in both diplomatic and military channels. China, India said, was “urged to discipline and control their frontline troops from undertaking such provocative actions”.

MEA officials said that Indian side is firmly committed to resolving all outstanding issues along the LAC in the Western Sector through peaceful dialogue and expects China to sincerely abide by the understanding established by both the countries to restore peace and tranquillity along the border areas.

