The Galwan Valley face-off explained through 17 news reports

On the evening of June 15, India and China engaged in a face-off in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh which is considered the most deadly clash in past four decades. Twenty Indian soldiers, including the commanding officer of an infantry battalion, lost their lives in the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened an all-party meeting on June 19 where he said that though India is a peace loving country, it can give befitting reply if provoked. Efforts are on in both the countries to defuse the tense situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Here is a timeline of what has happened so far:

Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides

The Indian army suffered multiple casualties, including that of an officer, in a "violent face off" with China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday night in eastern Ladakh, the army said in a statement. It added that there were casualties on both sides.

India, China troops have disengaged at Galwan, says army on clash that killed 20

Twenty Indian soldiers including the commanding officer of an infantry battalion were killed on Monday evening in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan valley where soldiers of the two countries have been locked in a tense stand-off for 40 days, people familiar with the development told Hindustan Times.

A timeline: India-China’s deadliest border clash since 1975 explained

India and China, on Monday evening engaged in their first deadly conflict in at least 45 years, resulting in 20 deaths on the Indian side, including that of a commanding officer, and possibly 43 casualties including injuries on the Chinese side, pushing the bilateral relationship between the two nuclear powers to an all-time low.

Outnumbered, Indian soldiers stood ground in violent seven-hour face-off

The clash between Indian and Chinese troops in which both sides suffered casualties on Monday began at around 7 pm in the Galwan Valley when an Indian Army squad of about 50 soldiers, led by Colonel Santosh Babu, reached a contested site near what is known as Patrol Point 14, people familiar with the developments said on Wednesday.

India warns China of serious impact on ties, Modi talks of ‘befitting’ reply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India would give a befitting reply to any provocation even as New Delhi and Beijing on Wednesday spoke of the need to avoid actions that could escalate matters along their disputed border, two days after a violent face-off left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

India could restrict market access to China-made goods to counter Beijing

With external affairs minister S Jaishankar speaking with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday for the first time since the troop build-up along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) began several weeks ago, people familiar with developments said the focus is expected to remain on bilateral efforts to defuse the crisis.

No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army

The Indian Army on Thursday rubbished media reports that claimed several soldiers had gone missing after the June 15 violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and China also purportedly suffered casualties.

‘Armed, but followed protocol’: Govt

India said on Thursday that soldiers involved in the June 15 Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops were carrying weapons and ammunition but did not open fire as they were following border agreements between the two countries -- a remark that came in response to a question from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on whether the Indian soldiers were sent in "unarmed".

China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations

Intense negotiations through diplomatic and military channels, including three rounds of talks between senior military officers, led to the release of 10 Indian soldiers detained by the Chinese side during the violent brawl of June 15 in Galwan Valley, people familiar with developments said.

‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China

Chinese troops were neither able to enter the country nor take over any post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an all party meeting on Friday evening, assuring the country and political parties that the armed forces were capable of action in more than one theatre.

Ladakh face-off: Troops deployed on LAC to get body protection suits, batons

The Indian Army has ordered body protective suits and batons for forward troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the focus of current tensions with China, to protect them from assaults by Chinese troops, two officers familiar with the development said on Friday.

‘No restrictions on using firearms’: India gives soldiers freedom along LAC in extraordinary times

A significant change in Rules of Engagement (ROE) by the Indian Army following the Galwan Valley skirmish that left 20 Indian soldiers dead gives "complete freedom of action" to commanders deployed along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) to "handle situations at the tactical level," two senior officers said on Saturday on condition of anonymity.

Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes

Military commanders of Indian and Chinese armies have been holding several rounds of talks to resolve the impasse at the four stand-off points in eastern Ladakh as the soldiers.

Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics

Some time after President Xi Jinping landed in Ahmedabad on 17 September 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broached the intrusion by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Chumar.

3 staggered clashes took place in Galwan Valley

Details emerging from the debriefing of Indian soldiers involved in the brutal Galwan Valley skirmish shine fresh light on the heroism of outnumbered Indian soldiers who fought off numerically superior rivals, string together the tactics of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) and provide a clearer picture of how the clash unfolded on June 15, people familiar with developments said on Sunday.

Rajnath Singh meets chiefs, says keep strict vigil along LAC

As tensions simmer along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, where aggressive military posturing by Indian and Chinese forces has garnered global attention, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday made a detailed assessment of the ground situation at the disputed border, where 20 Indian and scores of Chinese soldiers were killed in a skirmish in Galwan valley, two senior officers familiar with the developments said on Sunday.

Situation along LAC tense with full army deployment

The situation continues to remain tense along the 3,488km-long Line of Actual Control, with both the Indian and Chinese armies fully deployed, air bases activated, and the navy on standby, following the June 15 face-off in the Galwan sector.