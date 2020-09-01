Vidya Balan slams vilification of Rhea Chakraborty: ‘Isn’t it supposed to be innocent until proven guilty?’

bollywood

Vidya Balan condemned the media coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and ‘vilification’ of Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by his family of abetting his suicide. She lamented the ‘media circus’ and said that the law must be allowed to take its course.

In response to Lakshmi Manchu’s tweet slamming the media for ‘(making) a monster out of a girl’, Vidya wrote, “God bless you @LakshmiManchu for saying this out loud. It is so unfortunate that the tragic and untimely death of a beloved young star Sushant Singh, Rajput has become a media circus. In the same breath, as a woman, my heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty. Isn’t it supposed to be ‘Innocent Until Proven Guilty’, or is it now ‘Guilty Until Proven Innocent’!? Let’s show some respect for the constitutional rights of a citizen and let the law take its course.”

Earlier, Lakshmi had tweeted about Rhea’s recent interview and slammed the ‘media trials’ that she was subjected to. Expressing faith in the investigative agencies and judiciary to dig out the truth, she had written, “...until then can we restrain ourselves from being evil and cruel and lynching of person and her entire family without knowing the facts. I can only imagine the pain the entire family is going through with these so-called media trials.”

“If something like this happened to me I would want my colleagues to stand up for me at least the ones that know me to say back off hang on leave her alone and I ask all of you to do the same back off hang on leave her alone until the entire truth is officially released. I am pained by what we have become. How are we being authentic if we don’t speak our heart when we have a voice to lend. I’m standing up for my colleague,” she added.

Taapsee Pannu had shared Lakshmi’s tweet and urged everyone to trust the law and not ‘overtake (the) judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty’.

However, Sushant’s niece Mallika Singh slammed such tweets and wrote on Twitter, “I’m surprised that right now, some people are suddenly remembering what ‘pain of a family’ and ‘standing up for a colleague’ means.”

Sushant died on June 14. His family has claimed that Rhea is responsible for his death and demanded that she be arrested. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are all probing different angles of the case.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

