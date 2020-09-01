e-paper
Kapil Sharma demands action as Suresh Raina loses family members in horrific attack: ‘Very sad to hear about the tragedy’

Kapil Sharma offered condolences to Suresh Raina, who lost his uncle and cousin in a horrific attack in Punjab. The cricketer’s cousin is also severely injured and his aunt is on life support.

bollywood Updated: Sep 01, 2020 17:15 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kapil Sharma offered condolences to Suresh Raina.
         

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma offered condolences to cricketer Suresh Raina, who opened up about the horrific attack on his family in Punjab, which claimed the lives of his uncle and cousin. Kapil urged the Director General of Police in Punjab to look into the matter and take action.

“It’s very sad to hear about the tragedy paji .. my condolences to the family. dear sir @DGPPunjabPolice pls look into it n punish the culprits,” he wrote on Twitter.

 

On Tuesday, Raina shared details of an attack on his family, which claimed the lives of his uncle and cousin, and left his aunt and other cousin severely injured. “What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb,” he added in another tweet.

 

 

The tragedy forced Raina to return to India from the UAE on August 29. Earlier, it was said that he opted out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to ‘personal reasons’.

Actor and singer Sophie Choudry hoped that Raina’s family would get justice. “Omg @ImRaina I am so sorry. Can’t believe something like this could happen. Strength and prayers to your family. Praying they find the culprits and punish them severely,” she wrote, replying to his tweet.

 

The official Twitter handle of Raina’s IPL team, Chennai Super Kings, wished him strength during this difficult time. “Stay strong Chinna Thala, all the #yellove to you and the family,” they wrote in response to his tweet.

