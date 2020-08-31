Rhea Chakraborty files complaint against media for gathering inside her building

bollywood

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 22:03 IST

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has filed a police complaint against media persons for gathering inside her residential complex. As per a Mumbai Police official’s statement to ANI, she has asked the police to tell the media not to obstruct her way and to work keeping her constitutional rights in mind.

Earlier last week, Rhea had shared a video of her father getting mobbed by the press outside their home. She wrote in her caption, “This is inside my building compound , The man in this video is my father Indrajit Chakraborty (retd. army officer). We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED , CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate . There is a threat to my life and my family’s life . We have informed the local police station and even gone there , no help provided . We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them , no help arrived . How is this family going to live ? We are only asking for assistance , to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us . I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies . #safetyformyfamily. In covid times , these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided . Thankyou.”

In another video, she filmed her building security guard, narrating how he was attacked by the media. “Ram is my buildings watchman for the last 10 years , He is hurt , he was hit by #media. Media people have entered my building compound and hurt the security guards and my father . Is this not a crime ? Who is responsible for this ? Is there any law at all ? Are we barbarians? #justiceforram. Will the concerned authorities kindly take notice , there are children and elders living in this building too . Or is this the system we live in?” she had captioned her post. The video isn’t available on her profile now. Rhea had asked the Mumbai Police for protection of her and her family.

Also read: Happy birthday Rajkummar Rao: 5 must-watch films of the actor that prove he is one of the finest of his generation

Monday was the fourth straight day of questioning of Rhea, accused of abetting the suicide of her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14. Rhea and her brother were questioned at the DRDO guest house in suburban Kalina where the probe team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is stationed.

According to a police official, from the DRDO guest house, she left for her residence in suburban Santacruz in the evening but could not enter the premises due to presence of a large number of media persons outside the building.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @htshowbiz for more