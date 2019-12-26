News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre pushes for transfer of Sebi’s surplus into its accounts and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 09:40 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre pushes for transfer of Sebi’s surplus into its accounts

Sebi and some of the other regulators initially opposed the plan, citing concerns about loss of autonomy, but the government wants to go ahead with its plan, and finalise the transfer before the next budget is presented on February 1, 2020. Read more

In UP, families allege forced burials, say police covering up excess

The police and protesters were positioned at opposite ends of the lane at that moment, and the shopkeeper, Gulshan, a 40-year-old woman, decided to down the shutters when Zaheer asked her to pause and give him a bundle of beedis and a match. Read more

Last solar eclipse of the year begins, will be visible in parts of India

The annular solar eclipse, the last one of the year, has begun. While a large crowd has gathered in north Kerala’s Cheruvathur and Wayanad to witness the eclipse, a thick cover of cloud is likely to hamper viewing in large parts of Maharashtra. Read more

Media, politics, sex: Untangling a scandal that rocked Madhya Pradesh

Complicated web of property, media, politics, bureaucracy and sex intersected to put Indore under the spotlight. Read more

‘Steve Smith’s livid and rightly so’: Australian batsman involved in heated spat with umpire Nigel Llong

The left-armer came around the wicket and was aiming the body of Smith with aggressive short-pitched stuff. He hit Smith twice on the body as the batsman did not offer any stroke. Read more

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 becomes his 15th consecutive film to cross Rs 100 crore mark, earns Rs 103.85 cr

Salman Khan’s new film Dabangg 3 has made Rs 103.85 crores in five days. The official handle of Salman Khan Films tweeted the box office figures. Read more

Man on a swing sparks optical illusion debate. People are losing their mind over it. Watch

The video posted on Twitter shows a man swinging beside a building. What’s left people utterly confused is the direction in which he is swinging. Is he swinging facing the camera or against it? Read more