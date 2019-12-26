Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 becomes his 15th consecutive film to cross Rs 100 crore mark, earns Rs 103.85 cr

bollywood

Actor Salman Khan’s new release Dabangg 3 has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in only five days. This is big news given that the film released during the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests across the country and was severely hit by the unrest.

The official handle of Salman Khan Films tweeted to say: “#Dabangg3 becomes Salman Khan’s 15th consecutive film to cross 100 crores! 5th Day Collection: 12 Cr* Total Collection: 103.85 Cr*”

This is particularly noteworthy as Delhi NCR and Uttar Pradesh are the main markets of Hindi films and it is in these places where the protests have been the strongest, apart from West Bengal.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on day 4 of the film’s release had tweeted that Dabangg 3’s collections were still in double digits. He had said, “#Dabangg3 collects in double digits on Day 4... Not performing at optimum levels... Needs to recover lost ground today [evening onwards] + tomorrow [#Christmas]... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr, Mon 10.70 cr. Total: Rs 91.85 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions.”

Dabangg 3 is the third film in the popular franchise which sees Salman play a character called Chulbul Pandey, a cop who doesn’t believe in playing by the rules. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha,who reprises her role as Rajjo (wife of Chulbul), newcomer Saiee Manjrekar and Kannada star Sudeep. The film also stars Pramod Khanna, brother of late Vinod Khanna, as Chulbul’s father, a role made popular by the late actor.

While social unrest do affect businesses, talking about the film unable to perform to its optimum level, actor Sonakshi Sinha had said that the protests were more important than Dabangg 3’s box office collection. In an interaction with media at a Christmas celebration event with underprivileged kids of Angel Xpress Foundation, she had said, “We all know what is going on in the entire country,” she said, referring to the CAA protests, and added: “I think people know that what is more important, but I am honestly happy with audience response to our film. At this moment, entire country has come together on this matter (CAA protests) and it is more important than a film.”

