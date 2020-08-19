e-paper
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre to set up national recruitment agency, one CET soon for job seekers and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre to set up national recruitment agency, one CET soon for job seekers and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Aug 19, 2020 17:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar.
Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar.(PTI)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre to set up national recruitment agency, one CET soon for job seekers

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of a National Recruitment Agency to conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) for job hunters. The new decision will benefit job seekers of the country and help in selecting candidates for different sectors, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar said at a briefing. Read more

Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa who started his Saudi Arabia visit on Monday to calm diplomatic strains has been declined a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Read more

Barcelona appoint Ronald Koeman as new coach

Barcelona on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ronald Koeman as their next coach, following the sacking of Quique Setien earlier this week. The football club made the announcement in a club statement. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family on SC verdict: ‘We love our country more than ever’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family have released a statement on the Supreme Court’s verdict in the case on Wednesday. Read more

‘Love isn’t in grand gestures, it’s in the little things’: This couple’s story will put a big smile on your face

If you’re looking for something to brighten up a gloomy day, this story of a couple who were high school sweethearts and have been married for over 30 years may be just what the doctor ordered. Read more

World Photography Day 2020: Aurora meets airglow in NASA’s spectacular throwback picture

Sky gazers and space lovers woke up to a treat from National Aeronautics and Space Administration on World Photography Day as the US space agency shared a spectacular throwback picture of when aurora met airglow above the Earth before dawn. Read more

SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond

The Supreme Court has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Read more

