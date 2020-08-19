Sushant Singh Rajput’s family on SC verdict: ‘We love our country more than ever’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 15:52 IST

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family have released a statement on the Supreme Court’s verdict in the case on Wednesday. Holding that the FIR registered in Bihar’s Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to investigate the case.

The actor’s family thanked Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and said they ‘loved our country more than ever’. Here’s their statement:

From Sushant’s family 3.30pm, 19 August 2020

We. Sushant’s family. Thank our friends. Well-wishers. Media and millions of fans worldwide for their love for Sushant and support for us.

We are particularly thankful to Shri Nitish Kumar, Hon’ble Chief Minister. Bihar for setting the wheel of justice in motion.

Now that the country’s premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice.

We believe that public trust in institutions is important. Today’s development has reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy.

We love our country more than ever.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor’s death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government’s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

