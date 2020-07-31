News updates from Hindustan Times: China, Australia envoys to India spar over Beijing’s action in South China Sea and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 20:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

China-Australia envoys spar on Twitter over Beijing’s action in South China Sea

The Chinese and Australian envoys to India had a terse exchange on Twitter on Friday on China’s actions in the South China Sea and elsewhere, with the latter saying Beijing should refrain from actions that “unilaterally alter the status quo”. Read More

‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal on Friday overruled the Aam Aadmi party government’s decision to open hotels and allow for weekly bazars on a trial basis under Unlock 3, saying the situation remains ‘fragile’. Read More

Construction of Ram temple cultural nationalism: RSS leader

The construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya should not be limited to religious symbolism, but should be seen as a form of cultural renaissance and nationalism, said the joint general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday. Read More

Australia’s Wade reveals why Indian bowlers might not be able to match Neil Wagner’s bouncer barrage

Australian wicket-keper batsman Matthew Wade in a recent interview has lauded Neil Wagner for his ability to bowl accurate bouncers. Looking ahead at the upcoming series against India, Wade said that India fast bowlers too would look to take a leaf out of Wagner’s book but might not succeed like the Kiwi. Read More

Lootcase movie review: This half-baked comedy squanders away its wealth of talent

Direct Rajesh Krishnan’s debut movie Lootcase employs the talents of Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao and Vijay Raaz, all of whom are among the best actors working in the country. However, the actors’ talents are wasted in this film, which is not even trying to be funny, says HT’s Saumya Srivastava. Read More

Fujifilm X-T4 review: X-T3 and a bit more

Fujifilm’s X-T4 camera is priced at Rs 1,54,999. And understandably, at this price tag, one would hope to get the best mirrorless camera out there. So is it one? Read More

Eid al-Adha 2020: Unique mehndi designs to try this Bakrid

Eid al-Adha celebrations are not complete without a feast consisting of tasty food, rituals, decorations and more. Mehndi application is one of the most important customs of the festivities. Mehndi in various designs adds beauty to the entire essence of Eid celebrations. Read More

Randeep Hooda’s doggo Bambi shows perfect poses for the perfect pics

Actor Randeep Hooda loves animals. He recently shared a post about his pooch Bambi on social media and this one will easily put a huge smile on anyone’s face - the pictures are that adorable. Read More

‘Congress chose votes over justice’: Smriti Irani on Triple Talaq ban

Union Minister Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on the Congress and accused it of choosing vote bank politics over justice to Muslim women in the 1980s. Addressing an event to commemorate one year of the law banning Triple Talaq, Smriti Irani said Congress had acted to protect their political interests when they were in power. Watch the full video for all the details from the event.