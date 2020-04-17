News updates from Hindustan Times: China revises Wuhan Covid numbers, deaths go up by nearly 40% and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 12:58 IST

China revises Wuhan Covid numbers, deaths go up by nearly 40%

China on Friday revised upwards by nearly 1,300 deaths Covid-19 fatalities in the first pandemic epicentre, the city of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in late last year. Read more

Mistaken for thieves, 3 lynched to death by 200-strong mob in Maharashtra’s Palghar

Three unidentified people were lynched to death by a 200-strong mob of tribals in Maharashtra’s Palghar district late on Thursday night, police said, in the second such attack within three days. Read more

Chhattisgarh: Three more Covid-19 cases reported today, total active cases rose to 13

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported three new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases, from Korba district’s Katghora town, including two women, as the total count of active cases in the state rose to 13. Read more

US-Russian space crew lands in Kazakhstan amid Covid-19 pandemic

A US -Russian space crew landed safely Friday in the steppes of Kazakhstan, greeted with extra precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.Following a stint on the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan and Russian Oleg Skripochka touched down as scheduled at 11:16 a.m. Read more

Four More Shots Please Season 2 review: Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari’s show is a frothy drink for easy lockdown entertainment

A few episodes into the new season of Four More Shots Please, a heartbroken man tells the heartbreaker woman, ‘Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.’ Fits my assessment of this series quite well. Read more

Dressing down: Pantsuits, embellishments and sheer, the era of extravagance is over

The global coronavirus pandemic hasn’t spare anyone and anything for that matter. The impact is not only on the economy and politics but the social and cultural spectrum is also suffering and struggling to be relevant right now. Read more

Realme Narzo 10, 10A to launch in India on April 21: Here’s all you need to know

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth on Friday announced that the company will showcase its new smartphone series “Narzo” in India on April 21. Realme will host an online event to reveal the phones. Read more

Corona Heroes: PM Modi is proud of this 74-year-old man. After knowing what he did, you’ll be too

People from all corners of the country are taking part in the fight against coronavirus in their own ways. They are the silent corona heroes who are making sure that they stand beside those in need. Just like this 74-year-old pensioner whose deeds have earned him all the praise from people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more

Watch: US President Donald Trump lays out a 3-phase plan to reopen economy