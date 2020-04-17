e-paper
Corona Heroes: PM Modi is proud of this 74-year-old man. After knowing what he did, you’ll be too

“Proud of citizens like him!” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 17, 2020 12:09 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the elderly man making masks.
The image shows the elderly man making masks. (Twitter/Prasar Bharati News Services)
         

People from all corners of the country are taking part in the fight against coronavirus in their own ways. They are the silent corona heroes who are making sure that they stand beside those in need. Just like this 74-year-old pensioner whose deeds have earned him all the praise from people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Proud of citizens like him! They are adding so much might in the battle against COVID-19,” the PM tweeted and shared a post by Prasar Bharati News Services. The post details the efforts of the elderly man who made over 6,000 masks and distributed them for free. The pensioner is also using his resources to distribute ration for free.

The prime minister’s post piqued people’s attention and they showered appreciative comments on the tweet.

“Whole India is fighting the battle against Coronavirus. There is no age limit. India is united. The collective fight against Coronavirus will defeat the virus. India will win,” wrote someone. “Salute to persons like him who are donating even their last hopes to save the nation in such drastic times,” expressed another. “Hats off to the superb gesture at this age,” tweeted a third.

From a man feeding those in need to a kid donating his entire savings, these motivational stories of corona heroes capture the true spirit of humanity.

Nearly 13% of Covid-19 patients recover across India, up from last week’s 8%
India projected to grow at 1.9%, turnaround expected next yr: RBI Governor
Kashmiri terrorist got away 25 yrs ago, caught with ISKP chief in Afghanistan
Delhi’s private schools to pay salary of contractual and regular staff: Sisodia
List of new activities exempted by govt from lockdown restrictions
This concept Armortruck SUV makes Tesla Cybertruck look like a cardboard car
Zoom responds to MHA deeming the app ‘not safe’
Indians only remember Sachin’s six as it makes them happy: Akhtar
