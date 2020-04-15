Corona Heroes: 8-year-old boy donates his entire piggy bank savings to fight against COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir

it-s-viral

Twitter cannot stop praising an 8-year-old boy hailing from Nowpora in Jammu and Kashmir and for all the right reasons. It’s the generous act of the young one, named Malik Ubeed, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis which has now won people over. Turns out, the little one visited the district commissioner’s office in Bandipora with a very special intention. He donated all his piggy bank savings to help those affected by the nationwide lockdown.

Official Twitter handle of Department of Information and Public Relations, government of Jammu and Kashmir shared this inspirational and heartwarming tale along with an image of Ubeed.

“This 8-year-old old kid, Malik Ubeed from Nowpora, a student of class 4th, dropped in at DC Bandipora office today along with his Piggy Bank. He walked in and handed over his piggy bank saving to the DC & wanted the money to be spent in the fight against #COVID19.” They tweeted.

This 8 yrs old kid, Malik Ubeed frm Nowpora, a student of class 4th, dropped in at DC Bandipora office today along with his Piggy Bank. He walked in & handed over his piggy bank saving to the DC & wanted the money to be spend in the fight against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/xrPbTzi18f — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) April 13, 2020

Since being shared two days ago, the post sparked varied reactions among people. Tweeple couldn’t stop appreciating Ubeed’s gesture. Some even pointed that he is someone from whom everybody should learn the meaning of true kindness.

“Fight is Big ....Everyone need to Contribute....God bless this Child...,” wrote a Twitter user. “Respect,” tweeted another. “Lovely gesture,” expressed a third. “Others should learn from this child,” wrote a fourth.

In this time of crisis, stories of several corona heroes doing their bit to fight against coronavirus are going viral. One such person is this doctor from Bhopal who lives in car to keep his family safe.

