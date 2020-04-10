e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / PM Modi tweets about #CoronaHeroes offering others help, praises their effort

PM Modi tweets about #CoronaHeroes offering others help, praises their effort

PM Modi replied to four individuals and praised them on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 10, 2020 12:10 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Food packets being distributed.
Food packets being distributed. (Twitter/@PaawanKumar)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, had posted an appeal on Twitter, asking people to take up the responsibility for one poor family for as long the coronavirus crisis exists. Ever since, several people have taken to Twitter to share how they, in their own big or small ways, are offering help to those who need it during this time of crises. Last evening, PM Modi replied to four such individuals and praised their efforts on Twitter.

“Sir, I am a banker from Jamshedpur, with the help of residents of our colony we distributed 150 food packets to needy ones for 5 days,” Twitter user Paawan Kumar posted along with pictures of the food packets being distributed.

PM Modi replied to the tweet appreciating the kind deed.

The Prime Minister also praised Twitter user Shashi Pathak who prepares food at home every day for police and others on duty. “This is a unique example of service to the country during the time of this corona epidemic,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Another Samaritan tweeted about preparing and distributing food to 160 families comprising about 800 people.

PM Modi also appreciated a Twitter user Shiv Sahane who has offered vegetables growing in his fields to those who need them.

The tweets have collected several comments and tweeple are applauding the efforts by all these individuals.

“Great job,” writes a Twitter user. “Beautiful initiative,” says another not unlike several others.

Several other #CoronoHeroes are doing their bit in this fight against coronavirus. While many are distributing food to those who need it, several others are making masks at home to help others.

tags
top news
‘Can gauge seriousness’: India’s stinging comeback to Pak over Covid-19 Fund
‘Can gauge seriousness’: India’s stinging comeback to Pak over Covid-19 Fund
At UNSC meet, the US spotlights origin of Covid-19 in swipe at Beijing
At UNSC meet, the US spotlights origin of Covid-19 in swipe at Beijing
IndiGo to discontinue on-board meal service post lockdown, says CEO
IndiGo to discontinue on-board meal service post lockdown, says CEO
Always ready to help friends, PM Modi tells Netanyahu, Bolsonaro over Covid-19 drug export
Always ready to help friends, PM Modi tells Netanyahu, Bolsonaro over Covid-19 drug export
Officials in MP town lock families inside houses, say not cooperating during Covid-19 lockdown
Officials in MP town lock families inside houses, say not cooperating during Covid-19 lockdown
‘Wanting Pak cricket back at top?’: Malik, Raja engage in war of words
‘Wanting Pak cricket back at top?’: Malik, Raja engage in war of words
Honda City to Mahindra Thar: 5 launches expected post lockdown
Honda City to Mahindra Thar: 5 launches expected post lockdown
‘J-K has been, is, shall continue to be an integral part’: India to China
‘J-K has been, is, shall continue to be an integral part’: India to China
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news