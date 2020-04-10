PM Modi tweets about #CoronaHeroes offering others help, praises their effort

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 12:10 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, had posted an appeal on Twitter, asking people to take up the responsibility for one poor family for as long the coronavirus crisis exists. Ever since, several people have taken to Twitter to share how they, in their own big or small ways, are offering help to those who need it during this time of crises. Last evening, PM Modi replied to four such individuals and praised their efforts on Twitter.

“Sir, I am a banker from Jamshedpur, with the help of residents of our colony we distributed 150 food packets to needy ones for 5 days,” Twitter user Paawan Kumar posted along with pictures of the food packets being distributed.

PM Modi replied to the tweet appreciating the kind deed.

The Prime Minister also praised Twitter user Shashi Pathak who prepares food at home every day for police and others on duty. “This is a unique example of service to the country during the time of this corona epidemic,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

कोरोना महामारी के समय देश सेवा का यह एक अनुपम उदाहरण है। https://t.co/iQmBtOROoh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2020

Another Samaritan tweeted about preparing and distributing food to 160 families comprising about 800 people.

PM Modi also appreciated a Twitter user Shiv Sahane who has offered vegetables growing in his fields to those who need them.

The tweets have collected several comments and tweeple are applauding the efforts by all these individuals.

“Great job,” writes a Twitter user. “Beautiful initiative,” says another not unlike several others.

Several other #CoronoHeroes are doing their bit in this fight against coronavirus. While many are distributing food to those who need it, several others are making masks at home to help others.