e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal

‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal

In two tweets, PM Modi said he had been told about a campaign to honour him by standing for five minutes. “At first glance, it sounds mischievous to drag Modi into controversies,” he said.

india Updated: Apr 08, 2020 19:16 IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI file photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday frowned at a social media campaign to honour him, telling his well-wishers that if this plan was out of goodwill for him, people should take responsibility for at least one poor family.

In two tweets, PM Modi said he had been told about a campaign to honour him by standing for five minutes. “At first glance, it sounds mischievous to drag Modi into controversies,” he said. There have been a series of posts on Twitter, which called for “a standing ovation by clapping for five minutes” for PM Modi on April 12 at 5 pm.

But if it is out of goodwill and love for him, PM Modi said, he would rather have people take up the responsibility for one poor family as long the coronavirus crisis exists.

“There would be no greater honour for me than this,” PM Modi tweeted on Wednesday, shortly after his video conference with political parties on the Covid-19 challenge.

Watch: PM Modi chairs all-party meet via video conferencing on COVID-19 situation 

People working in the unorganised sector and the marginalised sections have been hit the hardest by the nationwide lockdown ordered by the central government to slow down the coronavirus disease from spreading. Tens of thousands of people, migrant labourers and others, headed back to their villages from cities in the days after the lockdown was ordered. In many cases, people said they had difficulties feeding their families because of the employment opportunities that disappeared when the country, and the economy came to a halt.

Soon after, the government stepped up opening of relief camps and community kitchens to feed the poor. In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the Centre told the judges that the 54 lakh people had been given food since the lockdown started. Another 30 lakh were being fed by NGOs.

Employers and factory owners were giving shelter and food to another 15 lakh people.

An additional 60,000 people had taken refuge at relief camps, mostly by the nonprofit sector. The number of relief camps and shelters run by various governments is 22,567 and by NGOs 3,909, the affidavit said.

tags
top news
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
Covid-19: Govt to issue all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh
Covid-19: Govt to issue all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh
Covid-19 ‘may’ cause deepest economic recession ‘of our lifetimes’: WTO
Covid-19 ‘may’ cause deepest economic recession ‘of our lifetimes’: WTO
Association of Radio Operators for India asks Sonia Gandhi to withdraw suggestion
Association of Radio Operators for India asks Sonia Gandhi to withdraw suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Watch: Impact of lockdown on India’s rivers & pollution levels
Watch: Impact of lockdown on India’s rivers & pollution levels
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news