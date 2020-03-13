News updates from Hindustan Times| Chinmayanand, Sengar’s poster surfaces next to UP’s ‘name and shame’ CAA hoardings and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 09:39 IST

Chinmayanand, Sengar’s poster surfaces next to UP’s ‘name and shame’ CAA hoardings

A leader of the Samajwadi Party put up a poster against former BJP leaders Kuldeep Sengar and Chinmayanand, who have been accused of rape, near the hoardings with the names of alleged protesters who demonstrated against the amended citizenship act in Lucknow.

From throat to lungs and blood: How coronavirus impacts the human body

The Sars-Cov-2 virus moves from the back of the throat, to the lungs and then the blood, according to an analysis of the disease progression in 191 patients from Wuhan published in the journal “Lancet”.

Trump switches to namaste, says India ahead of curve in fighting coronavirus

India has been ahead of the curve in the battle against coronavirus with non-contact namaste greetings, President Donald Trump said Thursday at a news conference with the visiting Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who is of Indian descent.

Australia pacer Kane Richardson quarantined as coronavirus test results awaited

Australia pacer Kane Richardson has been quarantined after being tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) and will miss the first Australia vs New Zealand ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Priyanka Chopra makes strong pitch for ‘namaste’ amid coronavirus spread. Watch

Priyanka Chopra says namaste is an ‘old but also a new way to greet people’ in period of change ‘around the world’. And while she did not mention coronavirus, it was more than evident what she was talking about. She also shared a video.

Ridley me this: The nesting of Odisha’s Olive Ridley turtles is an experience of a lifetime

Fun fact — Arribada or “arrival” refers to a unique mass nesting event in which thousands of female Olive Ridley turtles come together on the same beach to lay their eggs.

Coronavirus forces one of world’s biggest sportscar maker to shut factory

Lamborghini’s second largest market for its super cars is China, where the virus originated and demand for vehicles has plummeted in the wake of the epidemic.