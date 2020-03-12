Trump switches to namaste, says India ahead of curve in fighting coronavirus

world

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 23:35 IST

India has been ahead of the curve in the battle against coronavirus with non-contact namaste greetings, President Donald Trump said Thursday at a news conference with the visiting Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who is of Indian descent.

The two leaders did not shake hands when they met and when asked by reporters about it, Trump and Varadkar both said they greeted each other other with namaste, without using the word.

“I just got back from India and I did not shake any hands there and it was very easy because they go like this,” Trump went on to say, putting his hands together in namaste. And he bowed to show how they greet in Japan.

“They are ahead of the curve.”