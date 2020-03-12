e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Trump switches to namaste, says India ahead of curve in fighting coronavirus

Trump switches to namaste, says India ahead of curve in fighting coronavirus

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and US President Donald Trump did not shake hands when they met and when asked by reporters about it, Trump and Varadkar both said they greeted each other other with namaste, without using the word.

world Updated: Mar 12, 2020 23:35 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
US President Donald Trump said India was ahead of the curve in the battle against coronavirus.
US President Donald Trump said India was ahead of the curve in the battle against coronavirus. (AP)
         

India has been ahead of the curve in the battle against coronavirus with non-contact namaste greetings, President Donald Trump said Thursday at a news conference with the visiting Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who is of Indian descent.

The two leaders did not shake hands when they met and when asked by reporters about it, Trump and Varadkar both said they greeted each other other with namaste, without using the word.

 

“I just got back from India and I did not shake any hands there and it was very easy because they go like this,” Trump went on to say, putting his hands together in namaste. And he bowed to show how they greet in Japan.

“They are ahead of the curve.”

tags
top news
India’s 1st coronavirus-linked death is a 76-year-old from Karnataka: Govt
India’s 1st coronavirus-linked death is a 76-year-old from Karnataka: Govt
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Rahul Gandhi critiques ‘old friend’ Scindia’s move, then makes a prophecy
Rahul Gandhi critiques ‘old friend’ Scindia’s move, then makes a prophecy
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ways to tackle coronavirus
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ways to tackle coronavirus
Meet Pooja an indie dog being trained to join the police canine unit. Watch
Meet Pooja an indie dog being trained to join the police canine unit. Watch
BCCI confirms Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs to be played behind closed doors
BCCI confirms Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs to be played behind closed doors
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news